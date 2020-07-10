Gotham City is coming to HBO Max. The streaming service has given a series commitment for a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman” that will be set inside the Gotham City Police Department.

Per HBO Max, the untitled series “will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City.”

“Boardwalk Empire” creator Terence Winter will write the project, with Reeves and his 6th and Idaho production company producing with Warner Bros. TV. Reeves and Winter will executive produce alongside “The Batman” producer Dylan Clark.

Reeves is helming Warner Bros.’ newest take on the Caped Crusader, which will see Robert Pattinson take over the role. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters in October 2021, and also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgard and Andy Serkis. It is not clear yet if any of the film’s cast will appear in this new series, though Wright is portraying Police Commissioner Jim Gordon.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream,” said Reeves.

The series would be the second to focus on the Gotham police, following Fox’s “Gotham” which starred Ben McKenzie as Gordon in the days before Bruce Wayne became Batman. It joins other DC Comics-based TV projects at HBO Max, that include a “Green Lantern” series from Geoff Johns, a J.J. Abrams-produced “Justice League Dark” and an animated Aquaman show. Elizabeth Banks the executive producing the comedy “DC Super Hero High” as well.

“We are so fortunate to have such great partners in Matt, Dylan, and Terry and unprecedented access to a wealth of IP from our partners at Warner Bros. and DC,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

Along with creating “Boardwalk Empire,” Winter co-created the short-lived “Vinyl” and served as a writer, director and executive producer on “The Sopranos.”

The HBO Max series will also be executive produced by 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan; Rafi Crohn will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute the series globally.