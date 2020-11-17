Go Pro Today

Twitter Users Mock New ‘Fleets’ Function: ‘I Just Think of Enemas’

“I work in the pharmacy and when [Fleets] was trending I was like ‘oh was there a recall or something?” another user joked

Twitter on Tuesday rolled out its new “Fleets” feature in the U.S., which is identical to the “Stories” feature first made popular on Snapchat, and some users are amused by it; others just wanted to joke about it — especially since it shares the same name of a well-known personal hygiene product. And naturally, they fired off their thoughts on — where else? — Twitter.

The world champion Los Angeles Dodgers, to start it off, noticed the whole Stories market is getting a bit crowded now with Twitter joining the fold:

With Fleets, users will be able to post text, pictures, videos and GIFs that — in typical Stories fashion — will only be available to see for one day. After that, they go away. Followers will not be able to retweet, like or post public comments to a user’s Fleet, but they can respond via direct message, if DMs are open. Users can see the Fleets from the people they follow along the top of their home

Twitter first introduced the feature in international markets earlier this year before it ultimately hit the U.S. on Tuesday.

Snapchat introduced the world to Stories in late 2013, and the feature was later copied by Instagram a few years later. The other two apps in the Facebook family — WhatsApp and Facebook’s main app — later adopted the feature as well, along with sites like LinkedIn.

One problem: on Tuesday, some Twitter users were immediately thrown off by the feature’s name. Fleets, many pointed out, was the name of a popular enema.

“I work in the pharmacy and when [Fleets] was trending I was like ‘oh was there a recall or something?” one user joked.

Others took it as an opportunity to simply joke about the new feature. You can check out a few below:

A few other users were less thrilled with Fleets, saying they’re still waiting on Twitter to introduce the elusive edit button they’ve been clamoring for.

In other Twitter-related news, CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Dorsey said the app added warning labels to 300,000 tweets on the U.S. election between late October and early November. You can read more by clicking here.

