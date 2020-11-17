Twitter Users Mock New ‘Fleets’ Function: ‘I Just Think of Enemas’

Twitter on Tuesday rolled out its new “Fleets” feature in the U.S., which is identical to the “Stories” feature first made popular on Snapchat, and some users are amused by it; others just wanted to joke about it — especially since it shares the same name of a well-known personal hygiene product. And naturally, they fired off their thoughts on — where else? — Twitter.

The world champion Los Angeles Dodgers, to start it off, noticed the whole Stories market is getting a bit crowded now with Twitter joining the fold:

Fleets has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/BQjAYos1hX — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 17, 2020

With Fleets, users will be able to post text, pictures, videos and GIFs that — in typical Stories fashion — will only be available to see for one day. After that, they go away. Followers will not be able to retweet, like or post public comments to a user’s Fleet, but they can respond via direct message, if DMs are open. Users can see the Fleets from the people they follow along the top of their home

Twitter first introduced the feature in international markets earlier this year before it ultimately hit the U.S. on Tuesday.

Snapchat introduced the world to Stories in late 2013, and the feature was later copied by Instagram a few years later. The other two apps in the Facebook family — WhatsApp and Facebook’s main app — later adopted the feature as well, along with sites like LinkedIn.

One problem: on Tuesday, some Twitter users were immediately thrown off by the feature’s name. Fleets, many pointed out, was the name of a popular enema.

“I work in the pharmacy and when [Fleets] was trending I was like ‘oh was there a recall or something?” one user joked.

Fleet, Twitter's new disappearing-tweet feature, is also the brand name of a saline enema. pic.twitter.com/BMiYKgGHf3 — Ian Bogost (@ibogost) November 17, 2020

Every time I see the words fleets I just think of enemas so add it to the list of 1 million things in life that my nurse brain ruins — Liz 'I'll see you in the lobby later' zie (@elizzosaurusrex) November 17, 2020

Does Twitter know that Fleets is the name for a really common over-the-counter enema? I work in the pharmacy and when it was trending I was like “oh was there a recall or something?” — Jay H. (@bonesnail) November 17, 2020

Twitter: Now introducing Fleet! Fleet enema: um I think not lol pic.twitter.com/YLGWz9VTF7 — Kaitlyn McQuin (@kaitlynmcquin) November 17, 2020

Only Twitter could name a new format after a brand of enema. Same result too. #Fleet pic.twitter.com/mjQgowE3l7 — Desdinova 777 (@Lycan_blues) November 17, 2020

Others took it as an opportunity to simply joke about the new feature. You can check out a few below:

When they look at your fleets but don’t retweet/like your tweets pic.twitter.com/tqVpqsIPc7 — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) November 17, 2020

“I seen yah fleet , u ain’t gonna text me back “ has officially started lol 😂 — DeonFbaby ☔️ (@Deon_Starks) November 17, 2020

Replying to a fleet goes straight to the DM’s…….😌 pic.twitter.com/34HBYNApqQ — Léon (@LC_623) November 17, 2020

Now I gotta learn Fleets? pic.twitter.com/d3GZxQXXKA — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) November 17, 2020

Fleets after dark gonna be lit 👀 pic.twitter.com/bjAjPGTMG0 — Swerv 🎄 (@highimswerv) November 17, 2020

A few other users were less thrilled with Fleets, saying they’re still waiting on Twitter to introduce the elusive edit button they’ve been clamoring for.

What is the point of Fleet

when you can just delete a tweet

Twitter, I don't get it

We just want edit — 🍁Imani Gandied Yams🍁 (@AngryBlackLady) November 17, 2020

Twitter is gonna add a ‘fleet’ feature but not an ‘Edit’ feature!?! pic.twitter.com/jMGxbfM4i8 — Dammnnn Daniel 🍂🇬🇷 (@dj_stocks12) November 17, 2020

we got Twitter stories but no edit button. this is how you know Twitter don’t listen to us cuz who tf asked for a fuckin “fleet“😭💀 — princesa 🥀✨ (@AmorReanna) November 17, 2020

So Twitter is adding “Fleet” but STILL CAN’T GIVE US A DAMN EDIT BUTTON!? — Chad Darnell (@ChadDarnell) November 17, 2020

Twitter gave us fleet but we’ve been asking for an edit button for years ! — SLIM (@JENAENIA) November 17, 2020

In other Twitter-related news, CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Dorsey said the app added warning labels to 300,000 tweets on the U.S. election between late October and early November. You can read more by clicking here.