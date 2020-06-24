Twitter has permanently suspended the creator of the doctored “racist baby” video that was shared by President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign last week for repeated copyright violations, a spokesperson for Twitter told TheWrap on Wednesday.

The video that circulated on both Twitter and Facebook was based on footage that originally aired on CNN of a Black child and a white child hugging one another; the altered version appeared to show the white toddler chasing the “terrified” Black child, with a fake CNN chyron saying the white child was a “racist baby” and a likely Trump voter. The video was later taken down by Twitter and Facebook due to copyright complaints.

The doctored video was created by the account @CarpeDonktum, which was run by a “pro-Trump meme-maker” named Logan Cook, according to attorneys representing the parents of the toddlers in the video.

In a statement published on Locals, a subscription-based platform for content creators, @CarpeDonktum said he received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice and hasn’t been given “any avenue” to get his account back.

The attorneys representing the toddlers’ parents and their partners — Michael Cisneros, Alex Hanson and Erica and Daniel McKenna — said they were drafting a lawsuit against Cook, Trump and Trump’s reelection campaign.

“The fact that Twitter and Facebook disabled this fake video within 24 hours of President Trump and his campaign tweeting it, coupled with Twitter permanently banning Cook, is very strong evidence that a jury will likely find that all of these people broke the law by using this video as advertisement and political propaganda,” Ven Johnson, one of the attorneys representing the parents, said in a statement.