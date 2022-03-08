Universal Music Group Shuts Down in Russia, Urges End to Ukraine Invasion

Universal Music Group announced Tuesday that in adherence with international sanctions, it is “suspending all operations in Russia” and has also shut down all offices in the country in response to the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“Effective immediately, we are suspending all operations in Russia and closing our offices there. We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible. We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries (including the U.S., U.K., Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Czech Republic and Hungary) to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region,” UMG said in a statement, first provided to Billboard.

According to Variety, UMG employees will continue to be paid, for now, though recording artists activities are suspended.

UMG is only the latest industry heavy hitter to cut ties with Russia following the invasion, which is now in its third week. On March 2, Spotify closed offices in Russia and removed all Kremlin-sponsored content from the app. And in just the last few days, Netflix and TikTok also suspended services in Russia. They’re joined by the major Hollywood studios, who canceled their upcoming Russian film releases in protest of Russia’s war.