‘Utopia’ Creator Gillian Flynn on Why She Killed Off THAT Character So Soon

Flynn tells TheWrap “no character is sacred” in her Amazon series

| September 25, 2020 @ 4:20 PM
Utopia

Amazon Prime Video

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 2 of “Utopia.”)

Despite the fact Jessica Rothe was heavily promoted as one of the leading ladies of Gillian Flynn’s “Utopia,” her character, Samantha, was shot and killed by Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane) at the end of Episode 2, leaving behind Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Ian (Dan Byrd) to follow the crazed woman who just murdered their friend.

So why did Flynn kill off Sam, the girl who knows the most about the “Utopia” comic book conspiracy, the leader of the pack, and an all-around good person who was just trying to help?

Well, for starters, Sam was “created largely to die” to begin with.

Also Read: 'Utopia': Rainn Wilson, John Cusack on Stearns and Christie's Plans for This Crowded World

“I will say that Sam is a character that I created, she wasn’t in the original [British series ‘Utopia,’ which was created by Dennis Kelly] and she was created largely to die, despite the actress, Jessica Rothe, being so, so good,” Flynn told TheWrap. “I was tempted to try to figure out if she could have a secret twin, Lamantha or something, so I could keep her around.”

But the reason Sam had to die, according to Flynn, is twofold.

First:

“To me, it signals this is a world where you can’t take anything for granted. It puts the audience on this unsettling, almost unreliable narrator route where you find out the person who is going to be in charge is Jessica Hyde, who is obviously someone who is willing to kill in her single-minded pursuit of finding her dad and finding the truth. So it gives you a good wobbly and puts you in an unsteady place.”

Also Read: 'The Boys' Boss on Connecting Stormfront From Amazon Series to Comics With 'Horrific' Reveal

Second:

“You could also play a drinking game for the number of times where people say, ‘Sam’s the leader! Sam knows the most.’ I have a distinct memory, my dad was a film professor and I remember him introducing me to ‘Psycho’ at a fairly tender age, and when Janet Lee’s character is killed off, being so shocked out of my shoes at that point. I loved that idea ever since that no character is sacred. I liked that and I liked that it gave Jessica’s character this idea that, to her, humans are fungible. She doesn’t really understand the value of human life because she’s never really been taught to think of anything but survival. So over the course of the series, you see her take very, very small baby steps toward humanity and toward understanding that shooting your way out of everything isn’t always the answer. Violence isn’t always the answer. Humans aren’t just dolls that you put away and take back out when you need them, that people have individual wills and lives.”

“Utopia” Season 1 is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: ‘The Masked Singer’ Pulled Off Its Pandemic Season With Animation, Fan Voting and a Baby Alien

