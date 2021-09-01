‘Vacation Friends’ Sequel Set After Comedy Debuts to Record Weekend on Hulu

A sequel to “Vacation Friends,” 20th Century Studios’ R-rated comedy starring John Cena and Lil Rel Howery, is in the works after the film launched on Hulu with a record-breaking weekend for the streamer, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Hulu says that the three-day weekend start for “Vacation Friends” was the largest for an original film in the streamer’s history, though no other details were shared.

It presumably beat out other popular titles such as “Palm Springs,” which Hulu previously boasted set an all-time record in its opening weekend on streaming and was Hulu’s most-discussed original film on Twitter.

As for the sequel, director Clay Tarver is expected to return to write and direct the sequel that will be titled “Honeymoon Friends” and will reunite the main cast, including John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Meredith Hagner and Yvonne Orji. “Vacation Friends” debuted on August 27 and is the story of a couple about to get married, only to have their wedding interrupted by another couple they met while they shared a wild vacation in Mexico.

Producer Todd Garner is also returning for the sequel “Honeymoon Friends.”

20th Century Studios has been in the works on other films that will stream as Hulu Originals in the U.S., including films such as “The Princess” with Joey King and “Rosaline” with Kaitlyn Dever.

