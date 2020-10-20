Variety Editor in Chief Claudia Eller to Return Next Week After 5-Month Leave

Variety Editor in Chief Claudia Eller will resume her role following an almost five-month leave on Oct. 26 as part of a restructuring at the media company, Variety announced Tuesday.

Eller will serve the remainder of her contract as EIC through summer of 2022. She will then be succeeded by Cynthia Littleton, formerly business editor who has been promoted to co-editor in chief, and another co-EIC, who will be named later.

In June, Eller said she was leaving her position temporarily “to take a serious moment of reflection,” following complaints made during a company town hall meeting.

More to come..