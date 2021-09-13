Veronica Wolski, Chicago Anti-Vax Activist and QAnon Supporter, Dies of COVID at 64

Veronica Wolski, a well-known QAnon supporter who was skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines, died of the virus early Monday. According to reports, she was 64 years old. A Cook County medical examiner’s office representative told the Chicago Tribune she died of pneumonia due to her COVID-19 infection, and hypothyroidism was a contributing factor.

Wolski was hospitalized in Chicago and in the days leading up to her death, the hospital was inundated with calls from her supporters, demanding that she be given Ivermectin, a drug that can be used to deworm livestock or humans, depending on the formulation. Her supporters contacted the hospital with their demands for a week, but the hospital previously said its doctors and clinicians were following Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and would not prescribe Ivermectin for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Lin Wood, a lawyer known for his support of former president Donald Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was somehow rigged or stolen, posted a video to Telegram on Sunday that showed him calling the hospital, demanding her release and suggesting the institution could be charged for murder if they didn’t discharge Wolski.

“There’s an ambulance waiting for her outside. There’s a medical doctor waiting for her to treat her. If you do not release her, you’re going to be guilty of murder. Do you understand what murder is?” he asked.

He also posted a video of a Chicago police officer speaking to someone outside of the hospital who was asking to be allowed to perform a wellness check. A hospital spokesperson told the Tribune the officers “(assisted) in maintaining the order outside the hospital with a small group of individuals.”

Her Telegram account, per the Tribune, was full of posts “showing a disdain for masking, vaccines and other mainstream approaches to avoiding COVID-19.”