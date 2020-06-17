Veteran Weatherman Fritz Coleman Retires From NBC Los Angeles

NBC4 announced his retirement Wednesday

| June 17, 2020 @ 10:58 AM

NBC4 Los Angeles announced Wednesday that weatherman Fritz Coleman is retiring after 39 years. His last day will be next Friday, June 26.

In a sendoff post, the network praised Coleman’s near-four-decade run and the skills that propelled it: “Coleman’s extensive knowledge of weather, seamlessly intertwined with his own style of humor, and his limitless philanthropic work has made him one of Southern California’s most popular and beloved TV anchors in the business.”

“He joined NBC4 in 1982, and through the years became well known for his affable personality and infectious smile, turning weather forecasts into must-see TV on NBC4, and performing hilarious ‘Fritz and Fred’ and ‘Fritz said it would be like this’ promos that viewers still remember today,” the statement went on, highlighting his receipt of Humanitarian of the Year Awards from numerous charitable organizations and the United States Congress, as well as his city designation as a “Treasure of Los Angeles.”

“This career has been a gift.  To work in the greatest news operation in Southern California has been the greatest experience of my life,” the weatherman said in a statement.  “I have also had the opportunity of raising my children, while working with a wonderful team. I have made lifelong friends at NBC4 and in the community it serves.  I’m so very thankful.”

On Twitter, viewers reacted to the news sadly. One wrote, “I will miss seeing the legendary Fritz Coleman on air! Been watching KNBC for mot of the years has has been there. May he enjoy his retirement, and wish him well in all he does in the future.”

Colleagues joined in, too, with anchor Conan Nolan writing, “In my 40 years of broadcasting I’ve had the privilege of knowing some very fine individuals who are kind, generous and caring. Fritz Coleman is at the top of the list. Congratulations to him on his retirement but I can assure you it is a sad day at KNBC TV.”

