ViacomCBS Bets $5 Billion That Paramount+ Can Compete With Disney and Warner

by , and | February 24, 2021 @ 7:00 PM

“They’re definitely late in the game, but by no means are they out of it,” analyst Jeff Bock says

ViacomCBS is betting $5 billion that the Paramount name carries the same weight as a Disney or even an HBO.

In unveiling its Paramount+ streaming service, which will be refashioned out of the ashes of CBS All Access, ViacomCBS joins an overcrowded streaming field. Paramount+ joins HBO Max and Disney+ in relying on valuable IP and film exclusives to get consumers to fork over a monthly fee. But given that the streaming space has seen five new launches (and one casualty) in the past 15 months, Paramount+ will have a greater mountain to climb than its signature logo to compete in an extremely crowded space.

