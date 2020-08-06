Star Trek Discovery Season 3

Photo credit: CBS All Access

ViacomCBS Ad Sales Drop 27% in COVID Quarter, but Streaming Revenue Rises 52%

by and | August 6, 2020 @ 4:16 AM

Company beats Wall Street’s earnings and revenue forecasts as Q2 theatrical revenue plummets 98%

ViacomCBS absorbed a 27% drop in ad sales during the COVID-plagued second quarter of 2020, when the company also reported a 52% increase in streaming subscriptions revenue.

On Thursday, ViacomCBS said its domestic streaming subscriber count, which includes both CBS All Access and Showtime OTT customers, reached 16.2 million by June 30, 2020, which was 74% better than a year ago.

ViacomCBS posted net income of $481 million, a 49% decrease from Q2 2019’s net earnings of $977 million.

With almost all movie theaters closed, the company’s theatrical revenues plummeted 98%.

Pluto TV’s monthly average users (MAUs) rose to 26.5 million, up 61% year over year.

Putting another checkmark in the “win” column Thursday morning, ViacomCBS topped media analysts’ expectations for the unique Q2.

Also Read: How ViacomCBS Plans to Reinvent CBS All Access for the Streaming Era

Wall Street forecast earnings per share (EPS) of 93 cents on $6.17 billion in revenue, according to a consensus compiled by Yahoo Finance. ViacomCBS reported adjusted EPS of $1.25 on $6.275 billion in revenue.

Despite 25% growth in digital video and streaming revenue, the company’s overall revenue figure was down 12% from the comparable quarter last year; per-share earnings declined 16%.

Most media companies were financially rocked in the second quarter of 2020, which is when the greatest impact (thus far, at least) of the coronavirus shutdown was felt.

Also Read: Comedy Central to Reboot 'The Ren & Stimpy Show'

“ViacomCBS delivered another solid quarter, with clear operational momentum and sequential improvement in key earnings and cash flow metrics,” ViacomCBS president and CEO Bob Bakish said in a prepared statement accompanying the financials. “Despite the impact of COVID-19 on revenue in the quarter, we’re successfully managing through the effects of the pandemic, reaffirming the strength of our combined operations.”

“Our results underscored our strong progress delivering on our value-creation initiatives, including integration cost synergies, expanded and new distribution agreements, as well as the rapid acceleration of our streaming business, where we achieved record users and revenue in free and pay while building toward the relaunch of our diversified super service.”

ViacomCBS stock closed Wednesday at $26.00 share. The regular U.S. stock markets will reopen at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Also Read: Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Bakish and other ViacomCBS executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter in greater detail.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list incl...
The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
Series:  “The Chi”   Net: Showtime   Premiere: Sunday, June 21   Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:  “Perry Mason”   Net: HBO    Premiere Date: Sunday, June 21    Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series: “Yellowstone”    Net: Paramount Network    Premiere Date: Sunday, June 21    Time: 9 p.m.
Paramount Network
Series: “NOS4A2”    Net: AMC/BBC America    Premiere Date: Sunday, June 21   Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series:  "B90 Strikes Back!"    Net:  TLC     Premiere Date:  Monday, June 22      Time: 8 p.m.
TLC
Series:  “Greenleaf”   Net: OWN    Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 23    Time: 9 p.m.
OWN
Series:  "Celebrity Show-Off"    Net:  TBS   Premiere Date:  Tuesday, June 23    Time: 10 p.m.
TBS
Series:  “Doom Patrol”    Net: HBO Max/DC Universe    Premiere Date: Thursday, June 25    
DC Universe/HBO Max
Series:  “Search Party”    Net: HBO Max    Premiere Date: Thursday, June 25  
HBO Max
Series:  “The Twilight Zone”    Net: CBS All Access    Premiere Date: Thursday, June 25   
CBS All Access
Series:  "Dark"     Net:   Netflix    Premiere Date:  Saturday, June 27     
Netflix
Series:  “Black Monday”   Net: Showtime    Premiere Date:   Sunday, June 28  Time: 8 p.m.
Showtime
Series:  “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”    Net: HBO    Premiere Date:  Sunday, June 28   Time: 10 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "Unsolved Mysteries"    Net: Netflix     Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 1     
Netflix
Series:  “Marriage Boot Camp”    Net: We TV    Premiere Date: Thursday, July 2    Time: 9 p.m.  
We TV
Series:  "Carl Weber's The Family Business"    Net:  BET+        Premiere Date:  Thursday, July 2        Time: 9 p.m.
BET+
Series:  “The Baby-Sitters Club”    Net: Netflix    Premiere Date: Friday, July 3    
Netflix
Series:  “Hanna”    Net: Amazon Prime Video    Premiere Date:  Friday, July 3  
Amazon Prime Video
Series:  “Outcry”    Net: Showtime    Premiere Date: Sunday, July 5     Time: 10 p.m.  
Showtime
Series:  "Stateless"      Net:  Netflix       Premiere Date:  Wednesday, July 8     
Netflix
Series:  “Tough as Nails”    Net: CBS    Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 8     Time: 9 p.m.
CBS
Series:  “Close Enough”    Net: HBO Max    Premiere Date:  Thursday, July 9    
HBO Max
Series:  “Expecting Amy”   Net: HBO Max    Premiere Date:  Thursday, July 9     
HBO Max
Series:  "Cannonball"    Net:  USA        Premiere Date:   Thursday, July 9       Time: 8 p.m.
USA
Series:  "Chrisley Knows Best"    Net:  USA     Premiere Date:  Thursday, July 9        Time: 9 p.m.
USA
Series:  “Greatness Code”    Net: Apple TV+    Premiere Date:    Friday, July 10   
Apple TV+
Series:  "Little Voice"    Net: Apple TV+    Premiere Date:    Friday, July 10    
Apple TV+
Series:  “P-Valley”    Net: Starz    Premiere Date: Sunday, July 12     Time: 9 p.m.
Starz
Series:  “Brave New World”    Net: Peacock    Premiere Date:     Wednesday, July 15   
Peacock
Series:  “The Capture”    Net: Peacock    Premiere Date:   Wednesday, July 15   
Peacock
Series:  “In Deep With Ryan Lochte”    Net: Peacock     Premiere Date:  Wednesday, July 15    Time: N/A
Peacock
Series:  “Intelligence”    Net: Peacock    Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 15    
Peacock
Series:  "Married at First Sight"    Net:  Lifetime       Premiere Date:  Wednesday, July 15         Time:  8 p.m.
Lifetime
Series:  "United We Fall"    Net:  ABC        Premiere Date:  Wednesday, July 15        Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
Series:  “The House of Ho”  Net: HBO Max    Premiere Date:   Thursday, July 16  
HBO Max
Series:  "Indian Matchmaking"    Net:  Netflix        Premiere Date:  Thursday, July 16        Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "Killer Camp"    Net:   The CW       Premiere Date:  Thursday, July 16        Time:  8 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "Cursed"    Net: Netflix         Premiere Date: Friday, July 17         Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "Absentia"    Net:  Amazon Prime Video        Premiere Date:  Friday, July 17     
Amazon Prime Video
Series:  "The Alienist: Angel of Darkness"    Net:  TNT     Premiere Date: Sunday, July 19    Time: 9 p.m.
TNT
Series:  "The Andy Cohen Diaries"    Net:  Quibi        Premiere Date: Monday, July 20         Time: N/A
Series:  "Die Hart"    Net:  Quibi        Premiere Date:  Monday, July 20        Time: N/A
Series:  "Love on the Spectrum"    Net:  Netflix        Premiere Date:  Wednesday, July 22        Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "Corporate"    Net:  Comedy Central        Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 22         Time: 10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central
Series:  “Room 104”     Net: HBO     Premiere Date:     Friday, July 24    Time: 11 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "Wynonna Earp"    Net:   Syfy       Premiere Date:  Sunday, July 26       Time: 10 p.m.
Syfy
Series:  "Helter Skelter: An American Myth”   Net:  Epix       Premiere Date:   Sunday, July 26       Time: 10 p.m.
Epix
Series:  "Don't Look Deeper"    Net:  Quibi        Premiere Date:  Monday, July 27        Time: N/A
Series:  "Last Chance U"    Net:   Netflix       Premiere Date:  Tuesday, July 28    
Netflix
Series:  “The Dog House"   Net: HBO Max     Premiere Date: Thursday, July 30    
HBO Max
Series:  "Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy"    Net:   Netflix       Premiere Date:  Thursday, July 30      
Netflix
Series:   “The Frayed”   Net: HBO Max    Premiere Date:  Thursday, July 30   
HBO Max
Series:  “Muppets Now”     Net: Disney+     Premiere Date: Friday, July 31     
Disney+
Series:  “The Umbrella Academy”     Net: Netflix     Premiere Date: Friday, July 31  
Netflix
Series:  "Real Housewives of Potomac"    Net: Bravo         Premiere Date:  Sunday, Aug. 2        Time: 8 p.m.
Bravo
Series:  "Taskmaster"    Net: The CW         Premiere Date:  Sunday, Aug. 2        Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "Fridge Wars"    Net:  The CW        Premiere Date:   Sunday, Aug. 2       Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "The Fugitive"    Net: Quibi         Premiere Date: Monday, Aug. 3      
Quibi
Series:  "Catfish"    Net:  MTV        Premiere Date:    Wednesday, Aug. 5      Time: 8 p.m.
MTV
Series:  "Coroner"    Net:  The CW       Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Aug. 5        Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "Star Trek: Lower Decks"    Net: CBS All Access         Premiere Date:  Thursday, Aug. 6       Time: N/A
CBS All Access
Series:  "Selling Sunset"    Net:  Netflix    Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 7    
Netflix
Series:  "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein"    Net:  Lifetime        Premiere Date:  Sunday, Aug. 9        Time: 8 p.m.
Series:  "Mapleworth Murders"    Net:  Quibi        Premiere Date:  Monday, Aug. 10     
Quibi
Series:  "Hard Knocks"    Net: HBO         Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 11         Time: 10 p.m.
HBO
Series:   "Ted Lasso"     Net:   Apple TV+      Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 14      
Apple TV+
Series:  "World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji"    Net: Amazon Prime Video         Premiere Date:  Friday, Aug. 14      
Amazon Prime Video
Series:  "Lovecraft Country"    Net: HBO         Premiere Date: Sunday, Aug. 16         Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "Dead Pixels"    Net: The CW       Premiere Date:  Tuesday, Aug. 18        Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "Lucifer"    Net:  Netflix        Premiere Date:  Friday, Aug. 21    
Netflix
Series:  "Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness"    Net:   HBO Max       Premiere Date:   Thursday, Aug. 27       Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series:  “Love Fraud”     Net: Showtime     Premiere Date: Sunday, Aug. 30   Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:  "A.P. Bio"    Net: Peacock         Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3      Time: N/A
NBCUniversal
Series:  "Away"    Net:  Netflix        Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 4       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "The Boys"    Net:  Amazon Prime Video        Premiere Date:   Friday, Sept. 4       Time: N/A
Amazon Prime Video
Series:  "Woke"    Net:   Hulu       Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 9        Time: N/A
Hulu

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Bob Bakish

Bob Bakish Says Paramount Remains Committed to Theatrical But Predicts ‘Windows Will Probably Shorten’
Daniel Dae Kim Idris Elba Mel Gibson

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)
Twilight Zone Season 2

ViacomCBS to Launch International Streaming Service in Early 2021
trump twitter tweet

‘Fox & Friends’ Derides ‘Doctors in Silicon Valley’ After Twitter and Facebook Remove Trump Coronavirus Video
mulan

Will Disney’s ‘Risky Gamble’ With ‘Mulan’ Pay Off?
late night with seth meyers donald trump axious interview a closer look

Seth Meyers: ‘Even a Therapist Would Be Too Challenging for Trump’ (Video)
Donald Trump

Facebook, Twitter Order Removal of Trump’s Post Claiming Kids Are ‘Virtually Immune’ From COVID-19
Roku

Roku Adds 43 Million New Accounts in Second Quarter

Live Nation Reports $588 Million Loss for Q2 With Absence of Live Concerts
Zynga IPO

Zynga Surpasses Earnings Estimates, Acquires Mobile Game Developer Rollic
coronavirus hollywood juneteenth

Los Angeles Production at Just 34% of Normal Levels Since Filming Restrictions Lifted
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE