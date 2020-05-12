ViacomCBS to Purchase $1 Billion in Debt

ViacomCBS plans to purchase up to $1 billion of company debt, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Tuesday.

The debt is CBS’ and it predates the recombination of the two media companies, which was made official in December 2019.

Such a move to retire outstanding debt provides a company some financial flexibility as media revenues have been battered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It comes after ViacomCBS raised $2.5 billion in a debt offering in late March. 

While ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said last week the company is in “excellent shape from a liquidity perspective” on its quarterly earnings call, Tuesday’s filing showed the company is continuing to look to take advantage of low interest rates. The company’s near-term senior notes, Tuesday’s filing said, will be due between 2021 and 2023.

The announcement also comes as the entertainment giant looks to expand on its current streaming services.

Last week, Bakish said ViacomCBS is looking to make “major changes” to its CBS All Access streaming service, preparing a full rebrand and relaunch under a new name. The revamped service, according to Bakish, will include an expanded slate of ViacomCBS programming, including content from Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Smithsonian, MTV, BET and Paramount. “Our biggest franchises will be key to this strategy,” Bakish said.

CBS All Access and Showtime’s streaming services have 13.5 million monthly subscribers between them, ViacomCBS said last week. Free streaming service PlutoTV, meanwhile, which ViacomCBS purchased last year for $340 million, now has 24 million active users.

