‘Vida’ Creator Tanya Saracho Signs Overall Deal With UCP

“Vida” creator Tanya Saracho has signed an overall deal with Universal Content Productions.

Under the deal, Saracho will be able to develop and create original content for television as well podcasts via the studio’s UCP Audio extension. Addtionally, Saracho will establish a lab and incubator program aimed to nurture, amplify, guide, and empower intersectional Latinx voices.

“To say that I’m immensely enthusiastic about this union is not enough. This partnership with UCP is a vital opportunity to keep amplifying the voices and stories that matter to me – those brown, queer narratives which have been missing from the landscape, and which are so important to tell. I’m also elated and looking forward to establishing a lab and incubator program aimed to nurture, amplify and empower intersectional Latinx voices,” said Saracho. “And on a personal level, it is greatly gratifying to find a home where I already feel so seen and supported.”

Saracho’s LGBTQ drama “Vida” ran for three seasons on Starz and ended earlier this year. The third season of was written by an all Latina writers’ room and directed by Latina directors Jenée LaMarque and Saracho.

“Tanya came on the scene like a comet with such a strong point of view and a drive to tell culturally diverse stories that push boundaries and open our imaginations. Oh, the places we will go with Tanya’s deep curiosity, experience, commitment, enthusiasm, joy and fervour to tell the diverse stories we haven’t explored on television yet. We are such fans of her work on ‘Vida’ and are thrilled to partner with her,” said Dawn Olmstead, president, UCP.

UCP is a division of Universal Studio Group.