This year, for the first time ever, the Golden Globes managed to nominate three women in the Best Director category. Now, the organization Women In Film has put together a new ballot called #VoteForWomen that shows female filmmakers dominating the awards conversation should come as no surprise.

This is the second year Women In Film has compiled such a list, after last year’s “Cheat Sheet.” The newest ballot, shared this week to the group’s social channels, is an extensive list of women who worked across every single category you would find at the Oscars and beyond — proving gender equality is always achievable in Hollywood.

“Imagine a ballot that recognizes all of the women whose work behind the camera made the film landscape of 2020 possible. This awards season, #VoteForWomen,” the group said.

The Women In Film ballot goes well beyond filmmakers Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell and Regina King, all three of whom were nominated for this year’s Golden Globes. A total of 39 female directors are highlighted on this year’s list, including Kelly Reichardt and Kitty Green for “First Cow,” Niki Caro for “Mulan” and Patty Jenkins for “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Equally extensive is the list of producers in the Best Picture field, and the contenders in the screenplay, sound, editing and production design fields, among many more.

Check out the ballot below to see all the women in Hollywood who should be kept top of mind this awards season, and find out more about Women In Film on the organization’s website.