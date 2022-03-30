Wanda Sykes is the latest Hollywood star to condemn Will Smith for striking Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday.

“Violence is never the answer,” the comedian said in a simple statement shared with People on Wednesday. Sykes did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

During Sunday’s ceremony, Smith stormed the stage and smacked Rock in the face after he joked that he was excited to see Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, in a “G.I. Jane” sequel due to her shaved head. Smith then repeatedly told Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

Sykes hosted the show, alongside Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. Sykes is the second of the trio to speak out about the incident, after Schumer said she was “still triggered and traumatized.”

“I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro,” Schumer wrote. “Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing.”

She added, “I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

So far, Hall has not issued a statement.