“WandaVision” debuts in less than a week on Disney+, marking the first new Marvel Studios project to be released in more than a year. And lucky for all you Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, the first reactions from those who have seen Episodes 1-3 of the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led show are very positive.

“WandaVision” reunites Olsen and Bettany as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, Wanda Maximoff and Vision, and finds the two living an idyllic suburban life in Westview. Of course, nothing is what it seems, mostly because Vision is still very much dead following “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“WandaVision” also features the returns of Kat Dennings and Randall Park as their MCU characters, Darcy Lewis and FBI agent Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris also star, with the latter actress playing the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau from “Captain Marvel.”

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis tweeted Saturday that the show is “truly unlike anything the MCU has put out before,” adding: “I can’t emphasize that enough. It is a blast to watch. It is so committed to the sitcom structure of story telling that it feels like a bold risk – but it pays off and builds a mystery. It is awesome.”

“Watched 3 episodes of #WandaVision and the show is weird as hell (in a good way),” Geeks of Color owner Dorian Parks tweeted. “Two things are clear. 1) Marvel is dedicated to parodying classic sitcoms and 2) the MCU is finally back!”

“WandaVision – it’s a gas! After screening the first 3 episodes, I’m hooked!” Tania Lamb of The Geekly Show wrote. “Fun, clever, and Marvel-ous, the quirky 30-minute sitcom style leaves you wanting another episode each time.”

See more initial reactions to “WandaVision” below.

#WandaVision is truly unlike anything the MCU has put out before. I can’t emphasize that enough. It is a blast to watch. It is so committed to the sitcom structure of story telling that it feels like a bold risk – but it pays off and builds a mystery. It is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NbGBsGLfmc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

My biggest takeaway, it seems like the cast had a blast filming the series. Lots of joy on screen. I can’t say much but I’m excited to see how #Wanda and her powers play into the plot and what the arrival of #MonicaRambeau means. pic.twitter.com/q8UeVhARwF — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) January 9, 2021

Never thought my favorite Avenger #Wanda would take me back to the old Nick at Nite days. #WandaVision is so impressive, funny, weird, wonderful — and, at times, unsettling. Lizzie and Paul are so delightful together I’m obsessed. pic.twitter.com/aSwlxGIQEc — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 9, 2021

I’ve seen the first three episodes of #WandaVision and man is it my jam. If you fret that all superhero stories can feel the same, here is big proof otherwise. I found it delightfully trippy and intriguing. I love what I’ve seen so far and can’t wait to see the entire season. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 9, 2021

I got to see the first three episodes of #WandaVision and it was everything I hoped it would be: funny, clever, creepy, and above all, sort of tragic. The reality is: WandaVision is taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe places it has never gone before, and there's no going back. pic.twitter.com/BzNujPcUtP — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) January 9, 2021

I love Wanda's story from the comics, and I'm really happy to see this series take inspiration from some of those iconic Vision and Scarlet Witch story lines and moments. Plus, the cast is having so much fun in the first three episodes, it was a blast to watch! pic.twitter.com/0nrCnIp1Iw — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) January 9, 2021

Okay #Wandavision. As a long time Wanda/Scarlet Witch fan, this series is everything I could hope for and more. It’s one of the most fun things Marvel has produced. Also Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s chemistry is electric. I can’t wait to talk about it ALL pic.twitter.com/Ux9cWD09Tg — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 9, 2021

If the first 3 episodes of WandaVision are any indication of what is in store for us, we are in for a wild and crazy ride! This show is banana pants crazy — in the best way possible! Weird, fun, and simply amazing, it feels so very good to be back in the MCU! #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/IAQPrZuwPq — MamaVision 🔜 #Sundance2021 (@MamasGeeky) January 9, 2021

I was lucky enough to have received the first 3 #WandaVision episodes and I must say – what a blast! Teyonah Parris and Kat Dennings are scene stealers and there is not a single weak moment in the episodes I saw Marvel fans you’re sure in for a treat next week! — Maniac ᱬ (@wandahsokas) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is (at least in the first 3 episodes I’ve seen) pretty great. A terrific blend of big strangeness and aching heart. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have never been better as these characters and I cannot wait to see where it goes from here. pic.twitter.com/R3QoNjHS0n — Alex Biese (@ABieseAPP) January 9, 2021

Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you'll see in 'Wandavision'. pic.twitter.com/EgUUUxXudh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 9, 2021

WandaVision – it’s a gas! After screening the first 3 episodes, I’m hooked! Fun, clever, and Marvel-ous, the quirky 30-minute sitcom style leaves you wanting another episode each time.#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/HHuTj93cdf — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) January 9, 2021

We knew #WandaVision was going to offer a much different view of the MCU, and boy does it. Much of the sitcom setup of the show makes the reality of the situation moments incredibly tense and gripping. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021