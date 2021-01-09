Go Pro Today

‘WandaVision’ Reviews: MCU’s 1st Disney+ Series Is ‘Weird as Hell (in a Good Way)’

Marvel’s sitcom-esque series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany debuts Jan. 15

| January 9, 2021 @ 11:37 AM Last Updated: January 9, 2021 @ 12:06 PM
WandaVision

Disney+

“WandaVision” debuts in less than a week on Disney+, marking the first new Marvel Studios project to be released in more than a year. And lucky for all you Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, the first reactions from those who have seen Episodes 1-3 of the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led show are very positive.

“WandaVision” reunites Olsen and Bettany as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, Wanda Maximoff and Vision, and finds the two living an idyllic suburban life in Westview. Of course, nothing is what it seems, mostly because Vision is still very much dead following “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“WandaVision” also features the returns of Kat Dennings and Randall Park as their MCU characters, Darcy Lewis and FBI agent Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris also star, with the latter actress playing the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau from “Captain Marvel.”

Also Read: Hear the 'WandaVision' Theme Song in New Promo for Marvel Studios Series (Video)

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis tweeted Saturday that the show is “truly unlike anything the MCU has put out before,” adding: “I can’t emphasize that enough. It is a blast to watch. It is so committed to the sitcom structure of story telling that it feels like a bold risk – but it pays off and builds a mystery. It is awesome.”

Watched 3 episodes of #WandaVision and the show is weird as hell (in a good way),” Geeks of Color owner Dorian Parks tweeted. “Two things are clear. 1) Marvel is dedicated to parodying classic sitcoms and 2) the MCU is finally back!”

“WandaVision – it’s a gas! After screening the first 3 episodes, I’m hooked!” Tania Lamb of The Geekly Show wrote. “Fun, clever, and Marvel-ous, the quirky 30-minute sitcom style leaves you wanting another episode each time.”

Also Read: Winter TV 2021: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

See more initial reactions to “WandaVision” below.

Related Content