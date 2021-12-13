WarnerMedia Equity + Inclusion will offer a week-long development and resource program for aspiring actors from “undiscovered and underrepresented communities,” the entertainment conglomerate announced on Monday.

The Access Talent Spotlight program, which will take place in person in Los Angeles April 3-9, 2022, is open to all aspiring actors but seeks to serve as a conduit for marginalized performers, particularly people with disabilities, actors of Middle East and North African descent (MENA), Indigenous and trans communities, the company said in a statement.

“WarnerMedia Access Talent Spotlight is unique in that it focuses on people with disabilities, MENA, Trans, and Indigenous talent,” said Grace Moss, vice president, Equity and Inclusion, Programs for WarnerMedia. “While all are welcome to apply, we are very proud to pay special attention to the highlighted communities given that they have historically not had as much of an opportunity to shine.”

“We are increasing exposure, access, resources, and opportunity for people who often do not get the chance to even get their foot in the door,” Karen Horne, senior vice president, Equity and Inclusion, WarnerMedia added. “Our goal is to discover untapped and unique talent from underrepresented communities who are seeking an opportunity to break into the entertainment industry.”

The program will invite up to 20 selected participants to attend workshops, training sessions, panels, and presentations. The trainees will get professional headshots and will prepare scenes with acting coaches.

In addition, live “call back” sessions will take place with WarnerMedia executives in the audience, and the actors’ final presentations will be taped and shared with industry casting directors and producers. The participants also will meet with WarnerMedia executives from different networks to get feedback and further mentoring.

Submissions will open on Dec. 13 and close on Jan. 28, and participants will be selected and notified by the end of February.