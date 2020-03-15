‘Westworld': Let’s Talk About U.R.E.W. and the Fate of the United Kingdom

(Some spoilers ahead for the season 3 premiere of HBO’s “Westworld”)

So after two seasons that took place almost entirely on the island where those wacky Delos Destinations parks were located, “Westworld” is finally moving us into the real world. We already knew the show took place in the future, of course, but now we’re getting an idea of what that future looks like.

For the most part, the future is not all that outlandish or weird — that goofy criminal enterprise app notwithstanding. It’s really just an extrapolation of the world as we currently know it. But technology isn’t the only thing that changes with time. Borders do as well.

A few times in the “Westworld” premiere we get these cryptic white screens with a brief comment about something happening at a specific location in the world — I’m assuming, for now, these are the “thoughts” of that giant AI supercomputer at Incite headquarters. But one of these in particular caught my eye. It read:

Elevated Scrutiny: London, U.R.E.W

Special Circumstances

Location: 51.5074 degrees north, 0.1278 degrees west

The specific thing that caught my eye was the acronym U.R.E.W., which is in the spot that in all the other examples where it says what country that city is in. Like “Los Angeles, USA.” So while I can’t even begin to guess what U.R.E.W. stands for, it’s safe to say that this is telling us that that is the country that London is in in the “Westworld” timeline.

Which in turn means that the United Kingdom no longer exists. The season premiere doesn’t give us any further context for this whole thing, but it implies a lot about the world political situation in 2058.

We already suspected that things might be pretty different in the “Westworld” version of reality. In season 2, in the episode titled “Reunion,” we get a flashback with Logan (Ben Barnes) that takes place decades before the main season narrative. He’s at a party, and he’s very high, and he makes a pretty odd quip to Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood):

“Do you wanna know what they’re really celebrating up there? That, darlin’, is the sound of fools fiddling while the whole f—ing species starts to burn. And the funniest f—ing part? They lit the match.”

The easiest way to interpret that comment is that he was merely foreseeing the future that would come about when the Hosts began their uprising many years later, or how those rich folks are gonna go all in on living forever in robot bodies. On the other hand, given how how “Westworld” certainly has a lot of thoughts about class politics, you could just as easily view Logan’s quote about humanity ending as referring to something terrible that was going on in the real world. Something that the sort of rich people who were at that party may have been responsible for.

I may of course be way off base citing that specific quote, though it always bugged me. But it’s inarguable that London being part of a nation called U.R.E.W. instead of the United Kingdom is a huge shift in the geopolitical landscape of the world. And it’s something that, realistically, would only happen under pretty catastrophic circumstances.

Unfortunately we have no idea right now what those circumstances might be, so we’re just left to try make wild guesses about what U.R.E.W. stands for and how it came to be. But I’m sure we’ll learn more as “Westworld” season 3 barrels on.