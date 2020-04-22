‘Westworld’ Renewed for Season 4 by HBO

Third season finale airs May 3

| April 22, 2020 @ 9:30 AM
Westworld

HBO

Just under two weeks out from its third season finale, “Westworld” has been renewed for a fourth season by HBO.

Season 3 of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s sci-fi series premiered on March 15 — almost two years after its second season debuted in April 2018 — to 901,000 linear viewers on HBO and 1.7 million total viewers when counting streams on HBO Go and HBO Now. The episode, which was directed by Nolan, has now surpassed nine million viewers across all platforms.

Just two more episodes remain in the eight-episode season, with one new hour airing this Sunday and the finale set for May 3.

Also Read: HBO Reveals 'Westworld' Episode Titles, Descriptions for Back Half of Season 3

“Westworld” Season 3 stars returning cast members Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as William/Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. Series newcomers for the year include Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi a.k.a. Kid Cudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement Wednesday. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

“Westworld” was created for television by Nolan and Joy based on the 1973 film written by Michael Crichton. Nolan and Joy are showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.

Also Read: 'Westworld' Star Ed Harris on Whether William Will Really Be 'The Good Guy' Now

The drama hails from Nolan and Joy’s Kilter Films and Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Readers can find our interview with Ed Harris about last Sunday’s episode here.

“Westworld” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT on HBO.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE