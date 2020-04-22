Just under two weeks out from its third season finale, “Westworld” has been renewed for a fourth season by HBO.

Season 3 of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s sci-fi series premiered on March 15 — almost two years after its second season debuted in April 2018 — to 901,000 linear viewers on HBO and 1.7 million total viewers when counting streams on HBO Go and HBO Now. The episode, which was directed by Nolan, has now surpassed nine million viewers across all platforms.

Just two more episodes remain in the eight-episode season, with one new hour airing this Sunday and the finale set for May 3.

“Westworld” Season 3 stars returning cast members Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as William/Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. Series newcomers for the year include Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi a.k.a. Kid Cudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement Wednesday. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

“Westworld” was created for television by Nolan and Joy based on the 1973 film written by Michael Crichton. Nolan and Joy are showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.

The drama hails from Nolan and Joy’s Kilter Films and Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Westworld” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT on HBO.