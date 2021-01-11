Hollywood production insurance COVID

What Exactly Does a Hollywood COVID Compliance Officer Do?

by | January 11, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Meet the newest job in Hollywood that’s part hall monitor, part cleaning crew

The hefty (and pricey) health and safety protocols on Hollywood sets as TV and film productions try to keep the cameras rolling amid a worsening pandemic have added a new job to the call sheet: COVID Compliance Officer.

But in the months since cameras turned back on, little has been known of just what these officers do. The role was created as the result of a six-month collaboration between the various unions and studios.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

