Coronavirus movie theaters

Small audience at local movie theater catching latest flick.

What Highly Contagious Coronavirus Variants Mean for Reopening Movie Theaters

by | January 28, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Long-suffering theater chains will have to see who wins the race between the vaccine and more infectious versions of the virus

The pandemic has thrown another curveball to the beleaguered movie theater industry: Newly discovered highly contagious variants could further delay the widespread reopening of theaters.

The variants are natural mutations that have developed over the past year of the pandemic, and the one that has epidemiologists most concerned is called B117, a more easily transmissible variant first discovered in Great Britain and now found in at least 20 U.S. states. In an interview on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said that preliminary evidence from British scientists suggests — but does not yet prove — that B117 may also be a deadlier version of the virus.

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

AMC Movie Theaters

Inside AMC’s Wall Street Surge: A ‘David Vs Goliath’ Reddit Battle
Hollywood production insurance COVID

Los Angeles Filming Hits Record Low, FilmLA Report Shows

How Will Sundance’s Virtual Festival Affect Film Sales?
Stephen Colbert

Colbert Mocks A-Lister Vaccine Scramble: If They Don’t Survive, Who Will Sing Us ‘Imagine’ During Next Pandemic? (Video)

Ratings: ‘Mixed-ish’ Season 2 Premiere Delivers Mixed-ish Results for ABC
comcast vince mcmahon

Could WWE Network-Peacock Deal Set the Stage for Comcast Buying WWE?
ADAM ARON AMC THEATRES thegrill

AMC Theatres Escaped Bankruptcy With Latest Cash Injection – But for How Long?
bachelor 911 lone star ratings

‘The Bachelor’ Bests Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ Lineup in Demo Ratings, but Not Total Viewers

Sundance Preps for ‘Robust’ Sales Market Despite Pandemic and Theater Closures
Los Angeles restaurant outdoor dining

LA County Outdoor Dining to Reopen Friday After California Lifts Stay-at-Home Order
wwe summerslam

How the $1 Billion WWE Network Deal Puts Peacock Into the Ring With Streaming Giants