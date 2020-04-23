Ratings: ‘Millionaire’ Slips Again as ‘Masked Singer’ Gets Back to Business – and Gets an Aftershow

“After the Mask” premiere wins 9 p.m. in key demo

April 23, 2020
Apparently no one wants to watch the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” reboot. The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted revival slipped again on its third night.

Over on Fox, “The Masked Singer” booted the Banana — but not before the episode drew some strong Nielsen numbers. New aftershow “After the Mask” premiered at 9 p.m., winning the hour among adults 18-49.

Combined, Fox was first in ratings with a 1.7 rating/9 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 earned a 2.0/10 and 7.9 million viewers. “After the Mask” at 9 put up a 1.4/7 and 5.5 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.9/5 and in viewers with 6.3 million. “Survivor” at 8 posted a 1.5/8 and 8.1 million viewers. At 9, “SEAL Team” had a 0.8/4 and 5.9 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 got a 0.6/3 and 4.8 million viewers.

NBC and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.6/3. NBC was third in total viewers with 4.4 million, ABC was fourth with 3.3 million.

NBC aired all reruns last night.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 received a 0.8/4 and 4.3 million viewers. At 8:30, “Schooled” had a 0.6/3 and 3 million viewers. “American Housewife” at 9 also got a 0.6/3 and 3 million viewers. “Single Parents” at 9:30 couldn’t keep pace — it dipped to a 0.5/2 and 2.4 million viewers. “Millionaire” at 10 managed a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 1.6 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and seventh in viewers with 1.2 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and sixth in viewers with 1.4 million. Those numbers were the averages of a two-hour People magazine special on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the royals.

