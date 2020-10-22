Why Breaking Up Google Is ‘Unlikely,’ Despite Justice Department’s Antitrust Lawsuit

by | October 22, 2020 @ 2:22 PM

The U.S. government will have a hard time proving Google’s dominance brings “harm to consumers,” one antitrust expert tells TheWrap

It’s “unlikely” Google will be broken up due to a new antitrust lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department — but that doesn’t mean it’s completely out of the woods, according to Penn State professor and anti-trust expert John Lopatka.

The hurdle the Justice Department needs to clear isn’t just proving Google is a monopoly when it comes to online search, Lopatka said. The government will also have to show Google reached monopoly status using anticompetitive means or that “harm” has been done, and that could be trickier.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

