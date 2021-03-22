Why Clubhouse’s Momentum Could Stall Out

by | March 22, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

A dependence on compelling live content and the looming threat of Facebook and Twitter have Clubhouse skeptics speaking out

Clubhouse may be the hot new app of 2021, but a growing chorus of skeptics are now questioning whether the audio-driven service can retain its momentum.

Shaan Puri, Twitch’s senior director of product, raised a number of concerns about Clubhouse’s long-term prospects in a tweet thread earlier this week despite its rapid grown in users from 2 million at the start of the year to 10 million by mid-February. Puri warned that “retention is slipping” and that Clubhouse’s daily user growth isn’t as impressive as it was even a few months ago. (A Clubhouse rep did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.)

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

