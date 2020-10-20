Getty Images

Why Dodgers-Rays World Series Might Be Latest to Strike Out in TV Ratings

by | October 20, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

Even with an expected smaller audience than last year, the World Series could out-draw the NBA

There aren’t many assurances in these COVID-era days of 2020, but as the World Series throws its first pitch on Tuesday, we can be assured of two things: Either Los Angeles or Tampa Bay will be celebrating its second major sports championship in less than a month, and the TV ratings will be down, potentially to a record-low.

Hey, it’s not us hating on the Tampa Bay Rays and their relative anonymity to the wider sports-viewing audience. Even LeBron James and Tom Brady haven’t been immune to the ratings struggles across the board in 2020, where the coronavirus pandemic has wrecked the sports calendar.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Testifies To House Hearing On Company's Transparency and Accountability

How Twitter and Facebook Moderation Rules Are Set Up to Fail
Andrea Nelson Meigs uta

Veteran Agent Andrea Nelson Meigs Joins UTA as Partner
Trump, Fauci

Trump Trashes Fauci as a ‘Disaster’ in Phone Call With Campaign Staff
Regina Hall

Regina Hall Signs First-Look Deal With Showtime

Phil Mickelson Trades Tom Brady for Charles Barkley in 3rd Edition of ‘The Match’
'It Almost Took Him Down': Ana Navarro Gets Emotional About Husband's COVID Battle (Video)

‘It Almost Took Him Down': Ana Navarro Gets Emotional About Husband’s COVID Battle (Video)
new fall tv shows

11 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Supermarket Sweep’ to ‘Weakest Link’ (Photos)

Channing Dungey Named Warner Bros TV Group Chairman
People Should Be 'Skeptical' About the Vaccine, Says NY Gov Cuomo (Video)

American People Should Be ‘Skeptical’ About the Vaccine, Says NY Gov Cuomo (Video)
Supermarket Sweep

Ratings: Leslie Jones’ ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Revival Has a Pretty Grand Opening
Joe Scarborough Defends Elijah Cummings

‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Tear Apart Trump’s ‘Very Medieval’ View of Science (Video)