‘Wicked’ Flies High With Another Week as Top Title Consumers Are Most Excited About

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” and Disney’s “Moana 2” continue to hold the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, as “Moana 2” has already surpassed its 2016 predecessor in domestic box office earnings.