Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon Spoof ‘Days of Our Lives’ in Quarantine Zoom Skit (Video)

More like “The Longest Days of Our Lives”

| April 9, 2020 @ 7:37 AM

Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig paid a virtual visit to Jimmy Fallon on last night’s “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition,” and the three of them decided to have some fun on Zoom acting out a dramatic scene from the social-distanced, quarantined-version of one of daytime TV’s most popular soaps: “The Longest Days of Our Lives.”

The scene opens up with Fallon in a blonde wig playing a man named Winston, and Wiig playing his cheating wife Vanessa.

“Winston, I’ve cheated on you!” she says, as ominous music crescendoes in the background.

Also Read: Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon Debut New Pandemic Song 'Don't Touch Grandma' (Video)

“How could you?!” Fallon gasps. “I mean, how could you? We’re all social distancing in quarantine. Was it through Skype or something?”

Turns out it was through Skype, with his brother — but not the brother he thinks.

“It was… another brother,” Wiig says with her characteristic chin wiggle and more ominous music.

Enter Ferrell, who plays all three of Winston’s brothers by switching back and forth between a fake mustache, no mustache, and a cowboy outfit.

Also Read: Fallon, Kimmel and Colbert to Host COVID-19 Benefit Special Curated by Lady Gaga

Turns out — plot twist! — Winston and Alejandro had two long-lost evil twin brothers, Montgomery and Fontaine. Montgomery seems to have grown up in Britain and Fontaine seems to have spent most of his life in the wild west.

Cut to everyone slapping each other, which would be a classic soap opera move if they weren’t all in different Zoom windows.

Then fistfuls of other crazy details are thrown into the mix — there’s a family toilet paper fortune, Winston has amnesia due to a mysterious canoeing accident, and it turns out, Vanessa’s estranged mother is Melinda Charmin, heiress to the Charmin toilet paper fortune. And somehow she’s “the daughter of… all of you?”

Everyone gasps. And just like that we’re left on a cliffhanger — until the next installment of “The Longest Days of Our Lives.”

Of course, Wiig is no stranger to soap opera spoofs; she appeared as Karina in the long-running “SNL” sketch “The Californians.”

Watch the video above.

20 Virus Outbreak Movies, From 'The Seventh Seal' to 'Contagion' (Photos)

  • Contagion Seventh Seal 12 Monkeys Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Outbreak Dustin Hoffman Cuba Gooding Jr Kevin Spacey Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Cabin Fever 2002 Eli Roth Disease Outbreak Movies
  • 28 Days Later Cillian Murphy 28 Weeks Later Jeremy Renner Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Black Death Sean Bean Virus Outbreak Movies
1 of 17

Netflix and chill?

We're not saying this is inspired by recent events that fill us with terror and insomnia, but we are saying that if you happen to relate to that feeling, here's a list of very cathartic movies about virus outbreaks to get you through it. Whether you want realism, fantasy, horror or maybe computer stuff, we have you covered. Feel free to take a personal day and not leave the house while you watch. And, before you ask: This whole gallery could have been nothing but zombie movies, so we decided to limit things to just Zombie movies that make the disease aspect front and center.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE