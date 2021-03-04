movie theaters nyc

Will Reopened NYC Movie Theaters Lead to Box Office Recovery (and Blockbusters’ Return)?

by | March 4, 2021 @ 4:38 PM

“Consumer confidence in coming back to movie theaters is getting stronger over the past month,” NATO’s Joe Masher says

When movie theaters finally reopen in New York City on Friday, Hollywood will be watching to see if this will be the first wave in a more widespread box office recovery — and send a message to studios that it may soon be safe to release big-budget tentpole films in theaters again.

For the cinemas that do reopen, two new family films will be on offer this weekend: Warner Bros.’ “Tom & Jerry,” which managed a $13 million opening last weekend despite also being available on HBO Max, and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which will be released on more than 2,000 screens — as well as a $30 premium on-demand offering for Disney+ subscribers. With some theaters offering discounts on tickets, the hope is that moviegoers will see theaters as a cheaper alternative to a PVOD “Raya” and push the film to a mid-teens opening similar to the ones earned by “Tom & Jerry” and “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

