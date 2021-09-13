Will Smith’s Westbrook in Talks to Sell to Kevin Mayer’s and Tom Staggs’s Media Company

Kevin Mayer’s and Tom Staggs’s (still) unnamed media company is in talks to acquire Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media.

Westbrook Media is the production company behind “Cobra Kai,” “Red Table Talk” and the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” drama reboot. Westbrook, which is led by CEO Kosaku Yada and President Tera Hanks, launched in 2019. In 2020 it sold a dozen shows.

Mayer’s and Staggs’s company recently purchased Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine for $900 million. Hello Sunshine is the production company behind HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” — all of which starred Witherspoon. Hello Sunshine is also the home to Reese’s Book Club.

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs are both former Disney executives. Their unnamed media company, not to be confused with the duo’s special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has the financial backing of Blackstone. The unnamed company has, at minimum, $2 billion behind it.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of the Westbrook negotiations.

More to come…