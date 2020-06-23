Winona Ryder Calls Out Hollywood Anti-Semitism, Repeats Mel Gibson’s ‘Oven Dodger’ Comments

Winona Ryder shared her experience with anti-Semitism in Hollywood, repeating a 1995 encounter with Mel Gibson in which she said the actor referred to her as a Jewish “oven dodger.”

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you,'” Ryder told the London-based Sunday Times while promoting her role in the HBO limited series “The Plot Against America.”

Ryder, who was born Winona Lauren Horowitz, said she identifies as Jewish though she does not consider “religious” though she identifies as Jewish. “It’s a hard thing for me to talk about because I had family who died in the camps,” she said, referring to the Nazi concentration camps where millions of Jews were killed during World War II.

The actress also told The Sunday Times that she’s experienced other instances of anti-Semitism throughout her career. “There are times when people have said, ‘Wait, you’re Jewish? But you’re so pretty,'” Ryder said. “There was a movie that I was up for a long time ago, it was a period piece, and the studio head, who was Jewish, said I looked ‘too Jewish’ to be in a blue-blooded family.”

Ryder’s comments about Gibson were first reported in a 2010 issue of GQ, and she added that Gibson “tried” to apologize to her at a later date.

A representative for Gibson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Ryder currently stars in “The Plot Against America” and will be seen in the next season of “Stranger Things.”