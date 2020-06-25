WME Worldwide Music Head Marc Geiger Exits in Agency Shuffle

WME Partner and Worldwide Head of Music Marc Geiger is leaving the agency after 17 years, the company announced on Thursday.

Lucy Dickins has been promoted to co-head of WME’s Music division, joining Scott Clayton and Kirk Sommer who will remain in their roles as co-heads. WME’s co-head of music Sara Newkirk Simon will transition to a consultant role with WME parent company Endeavor.

“Under Marc’s leadership, WME’s Music division has become a global powerhouse,” said Lloyd Braun, President of Endeavor’s Representation businesses in a statement to TheWrap. “During his tenure, Marc led countless agency initiatives and ‘firsts’ for the music industry, including the creation of Festivals and EDM divisions and building out WME’s leading London and Sydney music teams. We thank Marc for his countless contributions to WME and wish him all the best going forward.”

“The past 17 years have been an incredible ride, and I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the world’s best artists and colleagues,” added Geiger. “I’m proud of all that we accomplished, most especially the team we built during my time with the agency. I know they will achieve great things in the future.”

Since joining WME in 2017, Scott Clayton has played a key role in the management of WME’s music division which included putting together a team in Nashville. Clayton will continue in his role as Co-Head of WME’s Nashville office along with Becky Gardenhire, Joey Lee, and Jay Williams.

Lucy Dickins joined the agency in 2019, bolstering its music division in the UK. As mentioned above, Sommer remains as co-head of the Music division.