WME’s Sean Grumman to Lead New Talent Division for Verve

Sean Grumman is leaving WME to head up a new talent division over at Verve. He will become the agency’s eighth partner.
Grumman spent four years at WME, rising to partner in its talent department. Before that, he spent 15 years with CAA.
“As the agency continues to grow, we are excited to add Sean’s impeccable taste and client-first approach to both the Verve culture and Verve clients with the launch of our talent team,” the Verve partners said in a joint statement. “It’s an exciting time for the agency as we continue to expand and bring more Verve to the creative community.”
Grumman’s TV clients include Milo Ventimiglia, Anna Chlumsky, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Morris Chestnut, Chris Wood, Lecy Goranson, Jeanine Mason, Ryan Kwanten, Ben McKenzie and James D’Arcy.
Verve was launched 10 years ago by former WME motion picture literary agents Bill Weinstein, Bryan Besser and Adam Levine. The agency soon expanded into TV literary and recently built up an alternative TV operation.
Grumman becomes the latest high-profile agent to leave WME as the company and its parent, Endeavor, grapple with the financial hardship due to the coronvirus pandemic and its stalled IPO late last year.
14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here
Fox/NBC/ABC/CBS
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
CBS
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
CBS
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
CBS
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
Fox
1 of 15
We’ve got good news and bad news, but not necessarily in that order…
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here