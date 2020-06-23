WME’s Sean Grumman to Lead New Talent Division for Verve

Sean Grumman is leaving WME to head up a new talent division over at Verve. He will become the agency’s eighth partner.

Grumman spent four years at WME, rising to partner in its talent department. Before that, he spent 15 years with CAA.

“As the agency continues to grow, we are excited to add Sean’s impeccable taste and client-first approach to both the Verve culture and Verve clients with the launch of our talent team,” the Verve partners said in a joint statement. “It’s an exciting time for the agency as we continue to expand and bring more Verve to the creative community.”

Grumman’s TV clients include Milo Ventimiglia, Anna Chlumsky, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Morris Chestnut, Chris Wood, Lecy Goranson, Jeanine Mason, Ryan Kwanten, Ben McKenzie and James D’Arcy.

Verve was launched 10 years ago by former WME motion picture literary agents Bill Weinstein, Bryan Besser and Adam Levine. The agency soon expanded into TV literary and recently built up an alternative TV operation.

Grumman becomes the latest high-profile agent to leave WME as the company and its parent, Endeavor, grapple with the financial hardship due to the coronvirus pandemic and its stalled IPO late last year.

The news was first reported by Deadline.