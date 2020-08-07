‘Woke’ Trailer: Lamorne Morris’ Life Becomes Animated – Literally – After He Gets His ‘Ass Beat’ by Police (Video)

“New Girl” alum’s Hulu comedy drops Sept. 9

| August 7, 2020 @ 10:00 AM

Hulu dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy series “Woke” on Friday, a semi-animated show that picks apart what it means to become, well, woke.

In the 2-minute, 23-second video, which you can view above, you’ll meet Keef (played by Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist who is just about to break into mainstream success when get he is the victim of an incident of police brutality and his life becomes more animated.

No, really, it actually gets more animated, as you can see in the trailer, which shows Keef start to hear trash cans, beer bottles and walls talking to him after he gets his “ass beat” by the police. Soon his own cartoons are coming to life before his very eyes.

Also Read: 'High Fidelity' Canceled by Hulu After 1 Season

According to Hulu, “Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.”

Along with Morris, “Woke” stars T. Murph and Blake Anderson.

The comedy was created by Marshall Todd and Keith Knight, who serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Jay Dyer. Additional executive producers include Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck and Eric Christian Olsen. Kate Schumaecker is an executive producer on the pilot.

“Woke” is co-production between ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

“Woke” premieres Sept. 9 on Hulu.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Netflix
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • Cursed Netflix
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Love on the Spectrum Netflix
  • Corporate Comedy Central
  • Room 104 HBO
  • wynonna earp kat barrell Syfy
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Catfish MTV
  • Coroner The CW
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks CBS All Access
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • jeffrey epstein
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Lovecraft Country HBO
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness HBO Max
  • Love Fraud Showtime
  • A.P. Bio - Season 2 NBCUniversal
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer Amazon Prime Video
  • Hulu
1 of 77

Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS