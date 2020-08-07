‘Woke’ Trailer: Lamorne Morris’ Life Becomes Animated – Literally – After He Gets His ‘Ass Beat’ by Police (Video)

Hulu dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy series “Woke” on Friday, a semi-animated show that picks apart what it means to become, well, woke.

In the 2-minute, 23-second video, which you can view above, you’ll meet Keef (played by Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist who is just about to break into mainstream success when get he is the victim of an incident of police brutality and his life becomes more animated.

No, really, it actually gets more animated, as you can see in the trailer, which shows Keef start to hear trash cans, beer bottles and walls talking to him after he gets his “ass beat” by the police. Soon his own cartoons are coming to life before his very eyes.

According to Hulu, “Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.”

Along with Morris, “Woke” stars T. Murph and Blake Anderson.

The comedy was created by Marshall Todd and Keith Knight, who serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Jay Dyer. Additional executive producers include Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck and Eric Christian Olsen. Kate Schumaecker is an executive producer on the pilot.

“Woke” is co-production between ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

“Woke” premieres Sept. 9 on Hulu.