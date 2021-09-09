ABC’s ‘Women of 9/11’ Special Ranks Behind Just ‘AGT’ and ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers

But Fox finishes first in ratings with ”MasterChef“

“Big Brother” was the evening’s No. 1 series in the key demo, but the two shows that followed the reality competition really let CBS down.

Fox finished first on Wednesday in ratings among adults 18-49 with a better “MasterChef” than last week. In terms of total viewers, primetime’s top shows were, in order: NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” CBS’s “Big Brother” and ABC’s “Women of 9/11” special — so a little something for everyone.

Behind Fox in the key demo, NBC, CBS and ABC all tied for second place in ratings. The CW was in its usual last-place position.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.6 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but fourth in total viewers with an average of 2.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was the two-hour average of “MasterChef,” which aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NBC, ABC and CBS were second in ratings, each with a 0.4. All three of them schedule three-hour primetime blocks; Fox and The CW nationally program just two hours each evening.

For NBC, the “AGT” results show at 8 p.m. put up a 0.6 rating and 5.7 million total viewers. “Family Game Fight!” at 9 had a 0.4 rating and 2.2 million total viewers. An encore of “Chicago P.D.” aired in the 10 o’clock hour.

For ABC, “Press Your Luck” at 8 got a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million total viewers. From 9 to 11, the “20/20” special “Women of 9/11” averaged a 0.4 rating and 3.1 million total viewers.

For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 received a 0.9 rating and 3.8 million total viewers. At 9, “House Calls With Dr. Phil” had a 0.2 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. A “48 Hours” special at 10 got a 0.2 rating and 2 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 390,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 420,000 total viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” got a 0.1 rating and 360,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.

