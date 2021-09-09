ABC’s ‘Women of 9/11’ Special Ranks Behind Just ‘AGT’ and ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers

But Fox finishes first in ratings with ”MasterChef“
Fox finished first on Wednesday in ratings among adults 18-49 with a better “MasterChef” than last week. In terms of total viewers, primetime’s top shows were, in order: NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” CBS’s “Big Brother” and ABC’s “Women of 9/11” special — so a little something for everyone.
“Big Brother” was the evening’s No. 1 series in the key demo, but the two shows that followed the reality competition really let CBS down.
Behind Fox in the key demo, NBC, CBS and ABC all tied for second place in ratings. The CW was in its usual last-place position.
Fox was first in ratings with a 0.6 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but fourth in total viewers with an average of 2.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was the two-hour average of “MasterChef,” which aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
NBC, ABC and CBS were second in ratings, each with a 0.4. All three of them schedule three-hour primetime blocks; Fox and The CW nationally program just two hours each evening.
For NBC, the “AGT” results show at 8 p.m. put up a 0.6 rating and 5.7 million total viewers. “Family Game Fight!” at 9 had a 0.4 rating and 2.2 million total viewers. An encore of “Chicago P.D.” aired in the 10 o’clock hour.
For ABC, “Press Your Luck” at 8 got a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million total viewers. From 9 to 11, the “20/20” special “Women of 9/11” averaged a 0.4 rating and 3.1 million total viewers.
For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 received a 0.9 rating and 3.8 million total viewers. At 9, “House Calls With Dr. Phil” had a 0.2 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. A “48 Hours” special at 10 got a 0.2 rating and 2 million total viewers.
The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 390,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 420,000 total viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” got a 0.1 rating and 360,000 total viewers.
We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.
