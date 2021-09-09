ABC Women of 9:11

ABC

ABC’s ‘Women of 9/11’ Special Ranks Behind Just ‘AGT’ and ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers

by | September 9, 2021 @ 9:03 AM

But Fox finishes first in ratings with ”MasterChef“

Fox finished first on Wednesday in ratings among adults 18-49 with a better “MasterChef” than last week. In terms of total viewers, primetime’s top shows were, in order: NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” CBS’s “Big Brother” and ABC’s “Women of 9/11” special — so a little something for everyone.

“Big Brother” was the evening’s No. 1 series in the key demo, but the two shows that followed the reality competition really let CBS down.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

