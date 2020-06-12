‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Moves Theatrical Release From August to October

“Wonder Woman 1984” is shifting its release date and the superheroine movie be moving from August 12 and will now be released on October 2.

Gal Gadot and the filmmakers made the announcement on their social media pages. Gadot said on her Instagram, “Wow, it’s finally happening, and I couldn’t be more excited! To all the fans that stuck with us through this time, thank you so much! We couldn’t have done this without you. I’m so excited for you to get to see this WW84, it will be worth the wait.

Based on the success of the first “Wonder Woman,” as well as the other recent solo endeavors in the DC Universe, Patty Jenkins’ ’80s-set sequel was expected to be a big summer blockbuster, and the hope was that it would hit $1 billion in global revenue. By comparison, “Aquaman” took in $1.15 billion based on $160 million budget, and “Shazam!” earned $366 million on a $100 million budget.

Set during the later years of the Cold War tensions, the sequel sees Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) come into conflict with the Soviet Union and encountering a new enemy, the villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). The film brings back Jenkins as director and co-writer, along with actor Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Pedro Pascal also stars as villain Maxwell Lord.