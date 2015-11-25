Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

New details have emerged from the sale of a secret, single-copy new album by rap crew Wu-Tang Clan — specifically that the American who nabbed the item at auction paid well into seven figures for the rare find.

Online auctioneer Paddle8 announced in March they would sell the 31-track “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” featuring Wu-Tang stars like RZA and GZA. The company now confirms the double-disc effort, encased in a silver-and-nickel-plated box, has fetched top dollar.