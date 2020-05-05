Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos)

Pro-wrestling championship belts change hands (or waists) like grapplers change ring gear these days, though it wasn't always that way. The current WWE Champion is Drew McIntyre, who won professional wrestling's top title at WrestleMania 36.   We'll see how long the Scottish Psychopath can hold the gold.   Scroll through our gallery to see every WWE Champion ever, ranked by their number(s) of title wins. Remember: this is a list of those who won the WWWF Championship, the WWF Championship or the WWE Championship. So don't come after us, Universal Champions, et al.   Also Read: Alberto Del Rio: 90 Percent of WWE Wrestlers Have Never Been in a Real Fight
wwe-monday-night-raw-drew-mcintyre-champion
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Drew McIntyre  # of Reigns: 1    Scottish Psychopath unseated Brock Lesnar at the first-ever audience-free WrestleMania 36.   Also Read: Watch Trailer for Surprisingly Revealing WWE Network Docuseries ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ (Video)
WrestleMania 35 Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Kofi Kingston  # of Reigns: 1     The power of positivity.   Also Read: WWE Legend Shawn Michaels Is a Bad Dad – and in a Ton of Danger – in ’90 Feet From Home’ Trailer (Exclusive Video)
Jeff Hardy WWE
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Jeff Hardy  # of Reigns: 1   The un-"Broken" half of the Hardy Boyz has had the more storied singles career.   Also Read: ‘SmackDown Live': Daniel Bryan Ends AJ Styles’ 371-Day Reign as WWE Champion (Video)
bray wyatt
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Bray Wyatt  # of Reigns: 1   Abigail's brother used to go by "Husky Harris" -- we'd say this run is working out better for him.   Also Read: 7-Time WWE World Heavyweight Champ Edge on Where He Ranks, Size-Wise, in the Land of ‘Vikings’
Sgt Slaughter WWE
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Sgt. Slaughter  # of Reigns: 1   Camel Clutch, Cobra Clutch -- whatever "C"-animal it was, it hurt.   Also Read: WWE Hall of Famer Edge on Why Hollywood Loves to Work With Wrestlers
wwe-draft-dean-ambrose
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Dean Ambrose  # of Reigns: 1   And "The Lunatic Fringe" pulled this off while wearing jeans.   Also Read: WWE ‘Raw’ Won’t Run Long on USA Network Anymore
Chris Jericho
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Chris Jericho  # of Reigns: 1   You're a "stupid idiot" if you didn't know this guy made "The List."   Also Read: Ex-WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett Out as Impact Wrestling Chief Creative Officer
Eddie Guerrero WWE
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Eddie Guerrero  # of Reigns: 1   Generally considered one of the best ever to have done it held the big-boy belt for 133.   Also Read: Kurt Angle to Return to WWE Ring After 11-Year Hiatus, Replacing Roman Reigns at ‘TLC’ PPV
wwe-draft-miz
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: The Miz  # of Reigns: 1   The kid from "The Real World" made good on his over-the-top MTV promos. One of the best on the mic, Miz has been holding down the Intercontinental Championship more than any other Superstar of the past few years.   Also Read: WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair on Ric Flair’s Recovery, Baring All in New Book: ‘It Was Ugly’
Jinder Mahal
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Jinder Mahal  # of Reigns: 1   Shortly before this publishing, the "Modern-Day Maharaja" dropped the title to A.J. Styles, ending a somewhat confusing run right before the WWE went to India.   Also Read: Stephanie McMahon on Why the Women of WWE ‘Are Stealing the Show’ (Video)
John Bradshaw Layfield
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: John "Bradshaw" Layfield  # of Reigns: 1   JBL has taken his heel persona from the ring to the announce table. Never without a cowboy hat, Layfield thankfully leaves his lariat clothesline at home.   Also Read: Lance Russell, Longtime Pro Wrestling Commentator, Dies at 91
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: The Ultimate Warrior# of Reigns: 1   The muscle-bound maniac who handed Hulk Hogan his first-ever "WrestleMania" loss died after suffering a heart attack three days after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.   Also Read: How ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Would Do on His ‘Broken Skull Challenge’
'Superstar' Billy Graham
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: "Superstar" Billy Graham  # of Reigns: 1   "Superstar" Billy Graham was a bodybuilder and buddy of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Yeah, blame Graham's body for Jinder Mahal.   Also Read: Ric Flair Details Near-Death Episode After Decades of Drinking: ‘It Scared the Sh– Out of Me’
Kevin Nash WWE
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Kevin Nash  # of Reigns: 1   You mean Tarzan from "Magic Mike"?!?!?   Yes, yes we do.   Also Read: WWE Icon Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Dies at 73
Pedro Morales WWE
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Pedro Morales  # of Reigns: 1   History lesson: Back in the WWWF days, Morales became the first guy in wrestling history to win all three of the major men's titles -- the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and the WWF Tag Team Championship -- in the company.   Also Read: WWE Superstar Big Show’s Clean-Shaven Look Sends Twitter Into a Tailspin
andre the giant wwe hbo
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: André the Giant  # of Reigns: 1   The stories about André the Giant sometimes feel as tall as he was.   Also Read: Cody on Why Ring of Honor World Championship Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’
The Iron Sheik WWE
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: The Iron Sheik  # of Reigns: 1   This guy is as big a hit on Twitter as he was in the ring.   Also Read: WWE Bans Beach Balls After ‘SummerSlam’ Incident Involving Cesaro
wwe-draft-kane
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Kane  # of Reigns: 1   You wouldn't know it by looking at him, but Kane is one of the smartest Superstars in WWE history.   Also Read: Why Wrestler Cody Can’t Be Pinned Down by His Stage Name
Rey Mysterio The Wrap Lucha Underground
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Rey Mysterio    # of Reigns: 1   We're not going to talk about how ridiculous the setup to his finishing move, "The 6-1-9," became. This is a happy list.   Also Read: WWE Star Dana Brooke Mourns the Death of Her Boyfriend Dallas McCarver: ‘You Were My Life’
Stan Stasiak WWE
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Stan Stasiak  # of Reigns: 1   Unfortunately Stasiak only held the belt for nine days.   Also Read: Watch WWE Superstar John Cena Tear Up as He’s Surprised by Thankful Fans (Video)
Rob Van Dam WWE
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Rob Van Dam  # of Reigns: 1   One of the most popular ECW wrestlers of all-time, RVD has brought his three initials to seemingly every pro-wrestling promotion with three initials.   Also Read: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Is ‘Down With Anybody Using the Stunner’
Ivan Koloff WWE
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Ivan Koloff  # of Reigns: 1   The "Russian Bear" was actually Canadian.   Also Read: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Surprise Appearance at WWE SummerSlam
Buddy Rogers WWE
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Buddy Rogers  # of Reigns: 1   Rogers was kinda-sorta the first champion in the company. It's complicated -- ask Killer Kowalski and Bruno Sammartino.   Also Read: WWE ‘SummerSlam': Watch Braun Strowman Dump an Announce Table on Brock Lesnar (Video)
vince mcmahon wwe
Rank: 30 (tie)  Wrestler: Vince McMahon  # of Reigns: 1   Hell, Mr. McMahon runs the damn company -- of course he made this list.   Also Read: WWE SummerSlam 2017: 9 Things You Didn’t See on TV
Batista
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: Batista  # of Reigns: 2   Guardian of the Galaxy, defender of WWE Championship.   Also Read: WWE Legend Ric Flair Hospitalized With ‘Tough Medical Issues’
wwe-draft-big-show
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: The Big Show  # of Reigns: 2   You can't miss this two-time champ -- not even in a mega-arena.   Also Read: Watch WWE’s Sasha Banks Transform Into a Flesh-Craving Ghoul (Video)
AJ Styles
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: A.J. Styles  # of Reigns: 2   "The Phenomenal One" held the belt for 371-straight days, which is a record for a "SmackDown" wrestler.     Also Read: WWE Network to Launch in China
Alberto Del Rio
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: Alberto Del Rio  # of Reigns: 2   Si! Si! Si! Si! Si! Si! Si!   Also Read: Is Fox Counting Out John Cena’s ‘American Grit’? ‘Obviously, the Ratings Were Not Great,’ CEO Says
Sycho Sid
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: Sycho Sid  # of Reigns: 2   It was a long way down from Shawn Michaels' former bodyguard's power-bomb.   Also Read: Eva Marie Says a ‘Bittersweet Goodbye’ to WWE  
Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels at WWE's 'Wrestlemania'
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: "Nature Boy" Ric Flair  # of Reigns: 2   If you haven't watched ESPN's new "30 for 30: Nature Boy," do that. Oh, and look up Flair's ridiculous NWA runs too.   Also Read: Watch WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura Drop John Cena Straight on His Head (Video)
wwe-draft-sheamus
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: Sheamus  # of Reigns: 2   Master of the Brogue Kick, Rocksteady in the "Ninja Turtles" movies -- which is the greater accomplishment?   Also Read: WWE Takes on ‘Twin Peaks’ in Bizarre Parody (Video)
Seth Rollins
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: Seth Rollins  # of Reigns: 2   He's BURN(ed) IT DOWN more than once.   Also Read: Paramount Recruits John Cena for ‘Bumblebee,’ Sets Release Date
yokozuna
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: Yokozuna  # of Reigns: 2   That belt needed a few extenders to fit around the sumo.   Also Read: ‘Total Divas’ Star Carmella: WWE ‘Women’s Revolution’ Is Going Strong
CM Punk WWE
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: CM Punk  # of Reigns: 2   Let's just say he was a little less successful in the UFC.   Also Read: WWE Reveals New Cast of ‘Total Divas,’ Sets Premiere Date for ‘Total Bellas’ Season 2 (Video)
randy savage
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: Randy "Macho Man" Savage  # of Reigns: 2   Before he snapped into Slim Jims, the "Macho Man" was snapping dudes in half.   Also Read: WWE ‘SmackDown Live’ Commissioner Shane McMahon Walks Away From Helicopter Crash (Video)
Bob Backlund
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: Bob Backlund  # of Reigns: 2   Backlund couldn't "Make Darren Young Great Again" -- or even keep the guy employed -- but the master of the cross-face chicken wing had a pretty incredible career of his own.   Also Read: ‘Talking Smack’ Canceled as Weekly WWE Network Show
Bruno Sammartino
Rank: 17 (tie)  Wrestler: Bruno Sammartino# of Reigns: 2   Google him, kids.   Also Read: Stephanie McMahon, Mark Giordano Among Winners at ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards
Mankind
Rank: 13 (tie)  Wrestler: Mankind  # of Reigns: 3   Mick Foley nearly killed himself to raise these titles.   Also Read: ‘WWE Great Balls of Fire': Watch Samoa Joe Slam Brock Lesnar Through a Table (Video)
roman reigns wwe
Rank: 13 (tie)  Wrestler: Roman Reigns  # of Reigns: 3   Go ahead and boo him, Universe -- WWE is still the Big Dog's turf right now.   Also Read: Austin Aries Released by WWE
sweet chin music Shawn Michaels
Rank: 13 (tie)  Wrestler: Shawn Michaels  # of Reigns: 3   Before he found God, the "Heartbreak Kid" found jaws with his foot, popularizing the Superkick.   Also Read: WWE Legend Jim Cornette Trashes ‘GLOW': ‘Hated It!’ (Audio)
Daniel Bryan
Rank: 9 (tie)  Wrestler: Daniel Bryan  # of Reigns: 4   Welcome back, (current) champ.   Also Read: Roman Reigns Attempts to Kill Braun Strowman in WWE ‘GBOF’ Ambulance Crash (Video)
Edge
Rank: 9 (tie)  Wrestler: Edge  # of Reigns: 4   On this day, you can see clearly... that Edge is one of the best to ever lace up.   Also Read: YouTube Stars, WWE Wrestler, PETA Pay Tribute to Actress Stevie Ryan
The Undertaker
Rank: 9 (tie)  Wrestler: The Undertaker  # of Reigns: 4   The Dead Man is truly a living legend.   Also Read: Trump Gets a DOJ Smackdown in Photoshopped WWE Clip (Video)
Kurt Angle
Rank: 9 (tie)  Wrestler: Kurt Angle  # of Reigns: 4   Top 10, it's true -- it's damn true.   Also Read: Trump vs CNN: POTUS Tweets Faked WWE Video of Himself Body-Slamming Network
Brock Lesnar UFC 200
Rank: 7 (tie)  Wrestler: Brock Lesnar  # of Reigns: 5   Eat. Sleep. Win Titles. Repeat.   Also Read: LaVar Ball and Sons Take Over WWE’s ‘Monday Night Raw’ (Video)
bret hart
Rank: 7 (tie)  Wrestler: Bret "Hitman" Hart  # of Reigns: 5   The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.   Also Read: WWE’s Daniel Bryan on Everything He’s Doing to (Possibly) Return to Wrestling Action
Hulk Hogan Gawker Smack Down
Rank: 5 (tie)  Wrestler: Hulk Hogan  # of Reigns: 6   Hulkamania was real. Then again, so was Gawker at one point.   Also Read: WWE’s Daniel Bryan on ‘MITB’ Opening Ladder Match Finish: ‘I Saw a Lot of Women Upset’
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
Rank: 5 (tie)  Wrestler: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin  # of Reigns: 6   On the Mt. Rushmore of all-time greats, and that's the bottom line.   Also Read: Watch John Cena Deadlift Jimmy Fallon (Video)
the rock workout
Rank: 3 (tie)  Wrestler: The Rock  # of Reigns: 8   He may be Dwayne Johnson now, but he'll always be "The Rock" to us.   Also Read: WWE’s Austin Aries Teaches Us How to Have Awesome Facial Hair
Triple H
Rank: 3 (tie)  Wrestler: Triple H  # of Reigns: 8   Boss of The Authority has two words for the other guys on this list. We can't reprint them.   Also Read: John Cena Buries His Reputation for Burying Other WWE Talent: ‘They’re Not as Motivated’
wwe-draft-randy-orton
Rank: 2  Wrestler: Randy Orton  # of Reigns: 9   The Viper has RKO'd a lot of dudes outta nowhere.   Also Read: New WWE Champ Jinder Mahal on Resurrecting the Classic Villain: ‘It Always Works’
john cena
Rank: 1  Wrestler: John Cena  # of Reigns: 13   U Can't See Him.   Also Read: Ring of Honor Boss on How to Compete With WWE: Maybe You Don’t
From NXT to WWE Superstars: Tye Dillinger, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura
Who's next -- err, NXT?   Also Read: Brock Lesnar Has Extended His WWE Contract Through WrestleMania 35
