Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos)

Pro-wrestling championship belts change hands (or waists) like grapplers change ring gear these days, though it wasn't always that way. The current WWE Champion is Drew McIntyre, who won professional wrestling's top title at WrestleMania 36.
We'll see how long the Scottish Psychopath can hold the gold.
Scroll through our gallery to see every WWE Champion ever, ranked by their number(s) of title wins. Remember: this is a list of those who won the WWWF Championship, the WWF Championship or the WWE Championship. So don't come after us, Universal Champions, et al.
Rank: 30 (tie) Wrestler: Pedro Morales # of Reigns: 1
History lesson: Back in the WWWF days, Morales became the first guy in wrestling history to win all three of the major men's titles -- the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and the WWF Tag Team Championship -- in the company.
