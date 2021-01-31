WWE ‘Royal Rumble': Roman Reigns Just Ran Kevin Owens Over With a Friggin’ Golf Cart (Video)

How do you stop Kevin Owens, Mr. “Fight Owens Fight,” from fighting? Well, you can try running him over with a freakin’ golf cart, like WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did Sunday at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view during their Last Man Standing Match.
Why not? Lesser men have tried — and failed — with lesser measures.
Watch the madness below.
This was AFTER Reigns tossed Owens from off the WWE Thunderdome, by the way. Watch that unfold below.
Unfortunately for Reigns, neither of these insane assaults stopped Owens from doing this:
Yeah, that’s a Senton Bomb off of a forklift and onto/through a table.
Later, Reigns speared Owens through the WWE video board, because none of this was insane enough.
A quick reminder: This was not even Sunday’s main event.
Reigns would end up winning via a Guillotine choke, though he had to K.O. (pun kind of intended) one referee to get through a handcuff spot.
More to come…