‘XO, Kitty’ Cast and Character Guide: Which ‘To All the Boys’ Characters Are in the Netflix Spinoff? (Photos)

Kitty’s adventures to Korea introduce new faces

| May 17, 2023 @ 5:34 PM

anna-cathart-xo-kitty
Kitty (Anna Cathcart) sets off for a whole new adventure in her own spinoff of Jenny Han’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films. “XO, Kitty” follows the youngest Song-Covey sister as she travels abroad to attend the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). She finds friends and family it seems, since her mom Eve Song left traces of her impact all over campus.

 

Kitty gets to be with her long distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi) and his friends as well as other foreign students like herself. Some familiar faces from the films make appearances here and there, but Kitty encounters many new people in her junior year studying abroad and learning about herself.

 

Here are the cast and characters of Netflix's “XO, Kitty”:

Anna Cathcart as Kitty in "XO, Kitty"
Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey (Anna Cathcart)

 

Katherine Song Covey, or Kitty to her friends, is making moves. Following her last minute acceptance phone call from the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), Kitty puts together a powerpoint presentation for her dad (John Corbett) and stepmom Trina (Sarayu Blue) to convince them to let her attend for her junior year of high school. After all, Kitty set things in motion for her older sister Lara Jean (Lana Condor) when she mailed all Lara Jean’s love letters to her crushes. She is ready for her own adventures.

 

Anna Cathcart first appeared in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” as Kitty when she was 14 years old. She also played Agent Olympia in “Odd Squad,” and she appeared in “Descendants 2” and “Descendants 3” as Dizzy.

Minyeong Choi as Dae in "XO, Kitty"
Dae (Minyeong Choi)

 

Kitty met Dae when she and her sister and dad visited Korea in the final “To All the Boys” film. She felt an instant spark for him, and they have dated long distance ever since. Dae attends KISS and is at the top of his class, which makes him a very sought-after tutor. 

 

Choi has appeared as Chae Jun in “You Are My Spring,” Goo Dong Mae in “Mr. Sunshine” and Lee Kyung-Soo in “Entertainer."

Gia Kim as Yuri in "XO, Kitty"
Yuri Han (Gia Kim)

 

Yuri is the queen bee. Her father owns the Han Hotel franchise, and her mother Jina is principal of KISS. Yuri rules the school, but Kitty comes in and disrupts that. Yuri decides to fake date Dae to cover up a secret of hers, which naturally makes Kitty furious.

 

Gia Kim has also appeared in the short “Happy Ending.”

Anthony Keyvan as Q in "XO, Kitty"
Q (Anthony Keyvan)

 

Q has a full name, but he goes by that initial. Half filipino and half Iranian, he competes on the KISS track team, but he comes from America like Kitty. Q is one of Dae’s roommates and best friends. He also becomes one of Kitty’s matchmaking subjects.

 

Anthony Keyvan recently played Rahim in the second and third seasons of “Love, Victor.” He also played Nathan on “Alexa & Katie,” and he appeared in “The Rookie” as Diego de La Cruz. He played Pablo in “Generation” as well.

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho in "XO, Kitty"
Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee)

 

Skincare-obsessed Min Ho is a bit full of himself, but he is a loyal friend to Dae and Q. He knows his luxury brands, and his mom is an actress, so he is also hip to pop culture. 

 

Sang Heon Lee will appear in “Gran Turismo.”

Peter Thurnwald as Alex Finnerty in "XO, Kitty"
Alex Finnerty (Peter Thurnwald)

 

Alex Finnerty looks like he could be a student at KISS, but he is actually the new chemistry teacher. He hails from Australia, but he came to KISS to trace his birth parents, because he was adopted.

 

Peter Thurnwald played young Randall in “Young Rock,” and he played Lachie Koh in “Bump.” He appeared as Foresite in “Players.”

Théo Augier Bonaventure as Florian in "XO, Kitty"
Florian (Théo Augier Bonaventure)

 

Florian is a French and Greek student at KISS, who catches Q’s eye. He is very smart, and he studies very hard, but Kitty weaves some of her matchmaking magic in attempts to set him up with Q.

 

Théo Augier Bonaventure has previously appeared in the French TV show “Grown Ups” as Adam as well as “Endless Night” as Sebastian.

Regan Aliyah on the "XO, Kitty" pink carpet at the LA Premiere
Julianna (Regan Aliyah)

 

Julianna is Yuri’s more than friend, identified by Baby in Yuri’s phone, but she doesn’t get to come back to KISS because Jina Lim heard that the girls were “embracing.” Julianna tells Yuri she is getting sent to another school, but the two find ways to reunite.

 

Regan Aliya will appear in the Marvel series “Ironheart,” and she has appeared in “BF for Hire.”

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison Miller in "XO, Kitty"
Madison Miller (Jocelyn Shelfo)

 

Madison Miller is the daughter of the owner of the Miller Group, an American hospitality company with which Yuri’s father Mr. Han desperately wants to merge for business. Madison has mastered the Korean and culture, but she is not afraid to have a little fun. 

 

Jocelyn Shelfo also appears as Marisa in the TV series adaptation of Jenny Han’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” trilogy. She plays Sofia in “May December” and a receptionist in “American Soul.”

Dan Covey (John Corbett) and Trina Rothschilds (Sarayu Blue)

 

Mr. Covey, the father of Kitty, Lara Jean and Margot, is a gynecologist. He has remarried Trina Rothschilds (Sarayu Blue) after grieving the girls’ mother Eve Song, who died when they were young.

 

John Corbett has previously played Mr. Quimby in “Ramona and Beezus,” Ian Miller in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” Lars Hammond in “Serendipity,” Burwell in “The Messengers,” Robert in “How I Met Your Father” and Aidan Shaw in “Sex and the City. He also appeared as Seth in “Parenthood” and Grant in “47 Meters Down: Uncaged.”

 

Trina Rothschilds was the Covey’s neighbor before she and Mr. Covey started dating. 

 

Sarayu Blue has appeared in “Never Have I Ever,” “History of the World: Part II, “I Feel Bad,” “Blockers,” “The Shrink Next Door” and  “The Unicorn.”

Yunjin Kim as Jina Lim in "XO, Kitty"
Jina (Yunjin Kim)

 

Jina Lim was best friends with Eve Song, Kitty’s mother, during their time at KISS, but she starts out hiding that fact for some reason. When she hears “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears, she immediately gets transported back to their youth. 

 

Yunjim Kim has appeared as Seon Woojin in “Money Heist Korea - Joint Economic Area,” Sun-Hwa Kwon in “Lost,” Karen Kim in “Mistresses” and Ms. Ma in “Ms. Ma, Nemesis.”

Michael K Lee as Professor Lee in "XO, Kitty"
Professor Lee (Michael K. Lee)

 

Professor Lee is a strict English teacher, but he loves music. He doesn’t immediately take to Kitty because she is not the best student, but he challenges her to become better.