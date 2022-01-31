‘Yellowjackets’ Star Melanie Lynskey Hits Back at Body Shamers Again: ‘Skinny Does Not Always Equal Healthy’

“Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey is well and truly over body shamers of any sort. And she’s more than happy to let them know why they’re wrong.

On Friday, Lynskey tweeted in a response to a now-deleted tweet from author Ashley C. Ford about body shamers, writing that she gets particularly annoyed with the ones who claim they’re really just worried about a woman’s health in regards to her weight.

“The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered. Most egregious are the ‘I care about her health!!’ people…” the actress tweeted. “Bitch you don’t see me on my Peleton! [sic] You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy.”

Indeed, earlier this month, Lynskey revealed that her “Yellowjackets” co-stars banded together and stood up for her after a member of the crew made critical comments about her body.

“They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,’” the actor told Rolling Stone.

Her co-stars Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis rallied around her in support, with Lewis even writing a letter to the show’s producers on Lynskey’s behalf. Lynskey added that it was a conscious effort not to poke fun at, or even point out, her character’s weight on the show.

“It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better,’” she explained.

“I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important.”