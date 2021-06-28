YouTube Bans Watchdog Group Right Wing Watch

YouTube on Monday suspended the watchdog group Right Wing Watch.

RWW’s Twitter account posted screen shots Monday of the notices from YouTube, which said the channel had violated community guidelines.

“Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it,” said the tweet announcing the ban.

According to the RWW website, the initiative is “a project of People For the American Way (PFAW) dedicated to monitoring and exposing the activities and rhetoric of right-wing activists and organizations in order to expose their extreme agenda.”

Part of that work, of course, includes analyzing and explaining videos and other content from right-wing conspiracy sites. Misinformation is not allowed on YouTube. A representative for YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment.