YouTube Edged Out Other Tech Giants With Biggest Gains During Pandemic

by | April 7, 2021 @ 3:11 PM

Facebook’s growth has leveled off over the last five years, according to new survey results from Pew Research Center

YouTube was the tech platform that enjoyed the most “significant growth” during the pandemic, according to a new survey from Pew Research Center on Wednesday, as the Google-owned video giant — like several streaming services over the last year — benefited from people remaining at home.

The key takeaway: 81% of Americans said they use YouTube on a regular basis, which is up from 73% in 2019, the last time Pew released similar findings. The only other tech platform with comparable growth was Reddit, whose usage grew from 11% of Americans to 18% between 2019 and 2021. (Pew looked at several other major apps and websites in the survey, including Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.)

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

