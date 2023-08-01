“Once a week there is someone deliberately trying to destroy my career,” Greg Gutfeld told Dave Rubin when he joined The Rubin Report podcast to discuss his professional trajectory on Sunday.

Rubin asked the host of Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” and “The Five” whether it is “weird or bizarre,” that he is “on a cable news network where everyone is watching you waiting to destroy you at any given moment?”

“It’s weird because, the irony is, more dangerous on ‘Gutfeld!’ — they leave me alone,” responded the Fox News host. “But the people that are really trying to get me are the ones that are auditing and I use, like auditing ‘The Five.’”

Gutfeld continued, saying, “It’s like they’re not taking the course, you know, they’re showing up in the back hoping that the professor uses the wrong pronoun.”

“I would assume that at least once a week there is somebody deliberately trying to destroy my career,” Gutfeld added. “But I can’t let that stop me.”

“We all have to share the risk,” the Fox News host said before praising Rubin’s work. “I’m not blowing smoke up your ass, but I have to say that you helped destroy cancel culture by monetizing the act of being canceled.”

“If you get canceled and there’s another way out, you will always rise above,” Gutfeld told Rubin.

Gutfeld regularly generates controversy with his commentary on Fox News. Just last week, the White House and the Anti-Defamation League condemned Gutfeld for defending the notion that slavery was beneficial because “utility” had allowed some Jews to survive the Holocaust.

On the episode of “The Five,” Gutfeld said, “Vik Frankl talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful. Utility, utility kept you alive!”

In response, Gutfeld received backlash for his comments with the White House deputy press secretary calling it an “obscenity.”