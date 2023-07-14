Haley Odlozil, who gained widespread attention online detailing her cancer journey, has died at the age of 30.

On Friday, Odlozil’s huband Taylor Odlozil shared the news of his wife’s death on TikTok, where he’d been documenting her journey.

“It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away,” Taylor wrote. “I’m so blessed to have had Haley a part of my life for 16 years. It has been my true honor to take care of her.”

Doctors diagnosed Odlozil with ovarian cancer in December 2015, and after physicians informed the family — which includes the couple’s 4-year-old son Weston — of Odlozil’s terminal diagnosis, Taylor started sharing Odlozil’s battle on the social media platform.

Some of the content included funny videos Odlozil attempting foreign accents, family vacations and clips of her treatment journey. Starting with just 200 followers, the page’s following has since grown to 2.4 million.

“One thing I can tell you, she suffered greatly fighting this disease that slowly tore her body apart for the last eight years,” Taylor went on in the post. “The thought of her being completely healed in a body with no pain & no scars in heaven makes me so incredibly happy for her, but so overwhelmingly sad I’m not there to see it.”

During a March 2023 interview, Odlozil said the family wanted to make the most of their time together.

“It’s definitely not an easy thing to navigate, especially when you have a little one and amazing family and friends,” Haley explained. “You don’t want to leave. That’s hard. But we’re trying to make sure that we make memories and there’s a lot of good moments.”

Taylor said farewell to her family, friends and followers in a video that captured the family’s last vacation together.