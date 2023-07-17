Politico Co-Founder John Harris to Replace Matt Kaminski as Top Editor

Harris, who co-founded the outlet in 2007, will assume new role as top editor overseeing both U.S. and international content 

WASHINGTON – MAY 15: John F. Harris, editor-in-chief and co-founder of Politico, speaks at the 2012 Fiscal Summit on May 15, 2012 in Washington, DC. The third annual summit, held by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, explored the theme "America's Case for Action." (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** John F. Harris

Politico top U.S. editor Matt Kaminski will step down and be replaced by co-founder John Harris, the site announced Monday. Harris will not only be leading Politico’s U.S. coverage headed into the 2024 Presidential election season but will also take on further responsibilities for the outlet’s international coverage.

Kaminski left The Wall Street Journal nearly a decade ago to join Politico and August will mark the end of his tenure as editor-in-chief of the publication, according to Goli Sheikholeslami, Politico’s chief executive, in an email to staff. Sheikholeslami clarified that “John is not returning to a job he once had.”

“To the contrary, he is stepping into a new role as the single top editorial executive in the company, with newsrooms in the United States and Europe reporting to him,” Sheikholeslami continued.

After Kaminski steps down from his current role at Politico, he will become editor at large and intends to focus largely on his writing.  

Politico was founded in 2007 by Harris, Jim VandeHei, and Robert Allbritton. The outlet was acquired by German publishing force Axel Springer in 2021. 

