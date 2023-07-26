Kevin Spacey Not Guilty on All Counts in UK Sex Assault Trial

Kevin Spacey was found not guilty of criminal sexual assault by a London jury Wednesday, clearing him of charges that could have landed the “House of Cards” actor in a British prison for the rest of his life, according to multiple media reports.

Spacey – on his 64th birthday – broke down in tears as the not guilty verdicts were read, The Daily Mail reported. The London trial’s conclusion means Spacey is no longer fighting any further sex assault allegations, criminal or civil.

The jury of British subjects began deliberating Monday in the five-week trial of the “Usual Suspects” actor, who had been facing eight criminal counts of sexual and indecent assault from 2001 to 2013 brought by four men who said he made aggressive and unwanted advances.

Spacey pleaded not guilty and became emotional on the stand earlier this month, acknowledging that he is a “big flirt” who made a “clumsy pass” at one accuser. He also said he was in shock that another would “stab me in the back” years later.

“I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what has just happened today,” Spacey said in a statement to the press. “But I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision. And I am humbled by the outcome today. I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security and all those who took care of us every single day, my legal team for being here every day and that’s all I have to say for the moment. Thank you very much.”

All four accusers testified, as well as Elton John for the defense, and other material and character witnesses. On Monday morning, the Southwark Crown Court judge walked the panel of 12 through all the evidence before sending them off to deliberate.

John and husband David Furnish had testified that Spacey only once ever attended the couple’s gala ball, in 2001 – and not a few years later, when one accuser said Spacey grabbed his crotch on the drive to the event.

Charges included indecent assault, sexual assault and “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity,” with the potential to land Spacey in a British prison for the rest of his life.

Spacey maintains homes in both London and New York, where late last year he was found not liable in a civil lawsuit brought by “Rent” actor Anthony Rapp. He had remained free on bail during the trial.