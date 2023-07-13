Fox News’ Laura Ingraham joined “Jesse Watters Primetime” to torch President Joe Biden, with the notion he is not respected among foreign leaders.

On Tuesday, Biden skipped the Heads of State and Government Dinner at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. When pressed for the reason behind his absence, an official cited Biden’s heavy workload saying he “has four full days of official business and is preparing for a big speech tomorrow in addition to another day at the summit.”

This did not go over well with Ingraham, who argued that world leaders believe Biden to be a “figurehead president.”

“We should not really be surprised that all these world leaders look past Biden,” Ingraham said.

“He is not running the country,” she continued. “He is not running anything.”

The Fox News host claimed that the president’s donors “call the shots when it comes to trade with China, or how much we are going to spend on any given conflict that never ends.”

Ingraham argued that Biden is a “puppet” and foreign leaders have “better things to do than to waste time talking to a guy who has no real authority.”

“They are perfectly happy to have a weak U.S. president, and have a weakened America,” Ingraham concluded. “It’s not bad for Europe at all.”

Watters agreed that saying that Biden is a “weak president,” who “throws our money at” foreign governments “whenever they ask.”