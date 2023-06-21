With Republicans claiming that the plea deal offered to and accepted by Hunter Biden was “a sweetheart deal,” the hosts of “Morning Joe” are firing back. During Wednesday morning’s episode of the MSNBC talk show, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ran down a laundry list of actions by the Trump kids that they argued deserved just as much criticism.

After a five-year investigation into his actions — so, yes, beginning during the Trump administration — Hunter Biden will plead guilty to tax evasion and will avoid being charged for unlawful purchase of a firearm. He also won’t face any jail time for his actions. You can read more in-depth about it here, but Republicans aren’t happy, saying Hunter Biden got nothing more than “a slap on the wrist” because he’s the president’s son.

“Just putting it out there, Ivanka and Jared, like, worked in the White House. They worked for Donald Trump,” Mika Brzezinski interjected, as she and Scarborough discussed the matter. “Billions have come in from Saudi — there’s so many [questions]. We’re gonna talk about kids? Do we even want to talk about kids?”

At that, Scarborough piled on, getting into more specific actions taken by Trump’s daughter and her husband.

“She got licenses in China to sell her goods around the same time Donald Trump was meeting with President Xi,” he said. “And Jared, a guy I’ve communicated with an awful lot, $2 billion from the Saudis. $2 billion! And, again, I mean, that’s a lot of money.”

He continued, “We haven’t said much about it here. A lot of money! And I’m just saying, if Republicans are going to say this about Hunter Biden, then where’s the other side of this? When they start talking about illegal influence-peddling.”

Meanwhile, panelist John Heilemann put his thoughts on Republican reactions a bit more bluntly: “You just look like morons.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.