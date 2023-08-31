Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is striking back against a new round of sexual assault charges filed Monday, with his lawyer saying that they are part of a “malicious scheme” and that the plaintiff’s allegations of a 2003 assault are “meritless.”

The suit, filed by a Jane Doe identified as A.R., is the second sexual assault lawsuit that has been brought against Carter in recent months and the third overall. In December, a new accusation against him led to ABC pulling “A Very Backstreet Holiday,” from their schedule.

A.R. alleged that in 2003 when she was 15 and Carter was 23, he sexually assaulted her multiple times on a yacht and once on a tour bus.

Per Billboard, A.R.’s lawyer wrote that “the impacts of Carter’s sexual abuse are ceaseless, causing plaintiff severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma.”

Carter’s lawyer Dale Hayes, Jr. said in a statement obtained by TheWrap that Carter is “pleased” with the filing as it will “ensure that all of the currently known coconspirators will be brought to justice together.”

Hayes also stated that “these ridiculous claims” were dismissed as “meritless” when they were first brought in 2003. “At the conclusion of the police investigation into A.R.’s claims, law enforcement concluded that A.R. ‘could herself have been charged with a crime,’” he said.

“Repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint doesn’t make them any more true,” Hayes added before concluding: “Nick is looking forward to the evidence being presented and the truth about these malicious schemes coming to light.”

Carter was previously accused of rape in 2017 by former teen pop singer Melissa Schuman, who said the incident happened in 2003. He denied the accusations and prosecutors declined to file charges because the statute of limitations had lifted.