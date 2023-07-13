‘Oppenheimer’ Cast Ghosts UK Premiere in Preparation for SAG-AFTRA Strike

The cast of “Oppenheimer” left the U.K. premiere before the screening started on Thursday in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“I have to to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy,” director Christopher Nolan said as he introduced the film to the audience. “The list is enormous — Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek and so many more. … You’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet. Unfortunately, they are off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union.”

Christopher Nolan says the cast of #Oppenheimer left the premiere to ‘go and write their pickets’ and join the strike pic.twitter.com/rc2SaSxcfk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 13, 2023

SAG-AFTRA formally announced its first film and television strike since 1980 at a press conference at its Los Angeles headquarters on Thursday.

“From the time negotiations began on June 7, SAG-AFTRA staff and the members of our negotiating committee have worked overtime devoting their evenings, weekends and holidays to achieving a deal that would ensure a sustainable future for the acting profession,” chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said. “But despite our team’s efforts, the AMPTP has remained steadfast in its commitment to devaluing the work of our members.”

The strike will begin officially late Thursday at midnight.